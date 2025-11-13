Stanbic IBTC Empowers 200 Children Through Its #Together4ALimb Initiative

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to reach a significant milestone as it prepares to increase the number of beneficiaries through its flagship Corporate Social Investment initiative, Together4ALimb.

Since its inception in 2015, the initiative has transformed the lives of children across Nigeria by providing prosthetic limbs and educational support to underserved children aged 0 to 18 years, who are living with limb loss due to various circumstances, including accidents, medical conditions, and congenital disabilities.

This year, 64 new beneficiaries will join the programme, bringing the total number of children supported to 200. Each beneficiary will receive a custom-fitted prosthetic limb and an education trust valued at N1.5 million to support their schooling and facilitate their academic aspirations.

Stanbic IBTC invites customers and members of the public to show their support by downloading the Steps by Stanbic IBTC App on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and walking in solidarity with the children. Through virtual participation, supporters can join the movement from anywhere in the world; and each step taken will help amplify the awareness about living with limb loss and the need for inclusion.

Together4ALimb continues to remain a powerful symbol of compassion, inclusion, and solidarity. The annual walk, scheduled for 15 November 2025, will bring together Stanbic IBTC staff, beneficiaries and their guardians, as well as key stakeholders who will walk in Victoria Island. The event serves to raise awareness about limb loss and celebrate the resilience of children whose stories continue to inspire communities across Nigeria.

Speaking on the upcoming milestone, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: “We are not just fitting limbs for underserved children living with limb loss; we are also enabling futures. Our Together4ALimb initiative reflects our belief that every child deserves an equal chance to live fully and pursue their dreams. This belief is critical as we raise more awareness for the plight of our beneficiaries; especially in the communities we operate in”.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, added: “Together4ALimb embodies our shared humanity. As we walk with the children who will continue to receive our support until up till they attain the age of 18 years, we are reminded of the power of collective compassion and the impact of consistent support.”

Beyond restoring mobility, the initiative gives children access to quality education and an opportunity to build a brighter, more secure future for themselves and their families. The programme’s holistic approach addresses both the physical and educational needs of vulnerable children, positioning them for long-term success.

Stanbic IBTC’s Together4ALimb continues to exemplify Stanbic IBTC’s deeply held belief that every child deserves the chance to move freely, learn confidently, and dream without limits. As the initiative reaches this 200th beneficiary milestone, Stanbic IBTC remains committed to expanding its impact and touching even more lives in the years ahead.