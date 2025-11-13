Report: Airtel Leads in Incoming Porting as Globacom Retains More Subscribers in Outgoing Porting

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics on Mobile Number Portability (MNP) released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed that Airtel is leading other network operators in the number of subscribers that joined other networks (incoming porting) in search of better service quality as at September 2025..

The statistics also shows that Globacom has the least number of subscribers that left their network providers (outgoing porting) as at September 2025 in search of better service quality, an indication that Globacom retained more of its subscribers within the same period.

According to the MNP statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, the number of subscribers that ported into Airtel’s network (incoming porting) is 466 as at September 2025, while 438 subscribers ported into MTN’s network and 331 subscribers ported into Globacom’s network. T2, the network that re-branded recently, had 20 subscribers that ported into its network within the same period, bringing the total number of incoming porting across networks to 1,255 as at September 2025.

The MNP statistics also explains that for the outgoing porting, Globacom was able to retain more of its subscribers that did not port out of its network, thus recording the least number of outgoing porting subscribers of just 147, followed by Airtel with 182 outgoing porting subscribers and MTN with 202 outgoing porting subscribers. T2, which recently re-banded, recorded as much as 724 outgoing porting subscribers, bringing the total number of outgoing porting across networks to 1,255 as at September 2025.

According to the statistics, MTN has maintained the highest number of incoming porting in the last one year, but lost the position to Airtel as at September 2025, where MTN recorded 438 incoming porting and Airtel recorded 466 incoming porting.

From the statistics, in September 2024, MTN recorded 4,987 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 2,205 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 664 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 30 incoming porting.

In October 2024, MTN recorded 3,624 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,747 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 451 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 25 incoming porting.

In November 2024, MTN recorded 3,019 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,266 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 414 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 27 incoming porting.

In December 2024, MTN recorded 1,856 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 835 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 290 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 17 incoming porting.

In January 2025, MTN recorded 5,551 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 2,414 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 736 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 7 incoming porting.

In February 2025, MTN recorded 2,899 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,299 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 659 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 1 incoming porting.

In March 2025, MTN recorded 1,956 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 758 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 348 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 2 incoming porting.

In April 2025, MTN recorded 3,960 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,860 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 966 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 3 incoming porting.

In May 2025, MTN recorded 2,850 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,494 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 966 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 4 incoming porting.

In June 2025, MTN recorded 2,445 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 1,158 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 502 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 4 incoming porting.

In July 2025, MTN recorded 573 incoming porting, followed by Globacom, which recorded 176 incoming porting. Airtel recoded 148 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 5 incoming porting.

In August 2025, MTN recorded 1,150 incoming porting, followed by Airtel, which recorded 593 incoming porting. Globacom recoded 478 incoming porting, while T2 recorded 15 incoming porting. Airtel however broke the long standing lead of MTN in September 2025, by recording 466 incoming porting subscribers, while MTN recorded 438 incoming porting subscribers. Globacom recoded 331 incoming porting subscribers, while T2 recorded 20 incoming porting subscribers, which is sharp increase from the 5 incoming porting subscribers it recorded in July 2025, after its re-branding.