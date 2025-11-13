  • Thursday, 13th November, 2025

NCC to Host Digital Economy Awareness Forum

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to host the inaugural edition of the Digital Awareness and Sensitisation Forum as a platform to strengthen policy and innovation for a digital future. 

The forum seeks facilitate a conducive environment to build infrastructure for innovation and inclusion and to lay a solid foundation for bridging gaps between policy and infrastructure for national development. 

The maiden edition, themed: ‘Leaving No One Behind: Digital Assets, Equity, and Empowerment’, which is scheduled to take place today November 13, 2025, will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and community stakeholders to brainstorm practical solutions for bridging the digital divide. 

