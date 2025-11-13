Ecobank, Yaba Museum to Sponsor Indigent Students via Art Adoption

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with the Yaba Art Museum of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has launched the Lagos Pop-Up Museum, an interactive art exhibition and fundraising initiative designed to sponsor indigent students through an innovative art-adoption programme.

Opening on November 8, 2025, and running until February 10, 2026, the museum combines exhibitions, workshops, performances, and innovation labs with community engagement initiatives.

The programme is structured to connect creative expression with social impact, providing an avenue for education funding while celebrating African cultural heritage.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Victoria Island, Lagos, Head, SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu said: “The Lagos Pop-Up Museum is not your regular art show, it’s a living, breathing cultural experience designed to engage everyone from art lovers to curious minds. This initiative unfolds like a Netflix series with multiple seasons exhibitions, workshops, performances, artist talks, and more.”

In her remarks, Curatorial Director, Yaba Art Museum, Yaba College of Technology, Odun Orimolade, PhD, emphasised the museum’s commitment to cultural revival, knowledge restitution, and student engagement.

She stated, “We sincerely thank Ecobank for believing in us and partnering with us on this. The collaborations we’ve chosen for this season are intentional.”

Speaking on the significance of the archives, she said, “It’s important to help people understand how valuable these materials are in our daily lives. Many may think of archives as simply traditional or ceremonial, but what we are celebrating is information, lost knowledge, things we need to unlearn and relearn to understand who we truly are.”