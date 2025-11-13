Digital Skills: FG Launches Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network

The federal government has launched Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network initiative, aimed at developing digital skills among Nigerian youth.

The initiative, which was launched in Lagos, is part of the World Economic Forum’s Reskilling Revolution in Nigeria, co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Federal Ministry of Education, and coordinated by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), marking Nigeria’s entry into the Global Accelerators Network. The platform aims to mobilise multi-stakeholder partnerships to work collectively and reshape global talent development, empowering local talent to meet emerging economic realities.

Speaking at a panel session during the launch, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, described the launch as a decisive step towards building a globally competitive workforce that can power Nigeria’s next phase of industrialisation and innovation.

She said the initiative would help to create the opportunity for more Nigerians to work on a global level from home. The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, who was also on the panel, spoke about the vision of Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network and the partnerships, as well as the policies that would help turn the initiative into practical ways of enhancing digital skills development among Nigerian youth in today’s digital era.