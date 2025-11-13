Betano, The Next Titan Celebrate Season 10 Partnership

‘Betano The Next Titan has successfully concluded the celebration of Season 10 Partnership, with 24 year-old beauty entrepreneur, Pearl Ubani emerging as the winner. This was the show’s 10th edition, as it continued to foster and spotlight Nigeria’s burgeoning entrepreneurial talent and innovative spirit.

Over the past decade, ‘The Next Titan Nigeria’ has evolved into a launchpad for aspiring entrepreneurs, giving them a platform to turn ideas into reality.

Betano Senior Business Development Advisor for Africa, Daniel Lamberti, said: “We are excited to have partnered with The Next Titan Nigeria for its landmark 10th season. At Betano, we believe in innovation, perseverance, and passion, the very same values that drive The Next Titan and its contestants. For us, this partnership goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a celebration of potential and a commitment to empowering people to achieve their best; to give them the courage to believe and invest in themselves”.