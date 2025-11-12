White Tigers, Chekas Utd, Others in Spires 5-Aside S’finals Showdown Today

The semi final games of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament Season 2 will hold in Lagos today.

According to the organisers, all is now set for the semi-final showdown today, Wednesday, November 12th, at the Stables Sports Center on Bode Thomas Street in Surulere, Lagos.

Greater Tomorrow FC will lock-horns against the defending champions White Tigers, while Chekas Utd will hope to secure a place in the grand-finale when they file out against Papa SA football club.

To reach the Last Four stage of the tournament, last season’s champions White Tigers defeated All Saints FC 3-2 while Papa SA edged Blood and Sand football club 7-6 on penalty shootout after regulation time ended with one goal on either side.

Chekas United secured a 2-1 victory against Wasola FC, while Greater Tomorrow andvance with a 3-1 victory via penalty shootout after regulation time ended with two goals apiece in their fixture against New Generation Football Club.

The initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Alibay, has stressed that his team has intensified readiness ahead of the grand-finale on Saturday, the 15th of November.

In his words: “The final will be one of the best blend of Football, Music, and the street culture ever seen in Nigeria. We already have these things sorted out and you have to be at the venue this Saturday to see things for yourself”.

Sixteen qualified teams across the five divisions in Lagos took part in the second edition of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament.