US Mayor Joins Kegites Club, Traces Root to Ibadan

At a high octane gathering of its members a prominent member of the United States’ political class and a Councilman were at the weekend ushered into the largest socio-cultural club in Africa, the Kegites Club.

With uncommon enthusiasm, the Mayor of the City of Linden in New Jersey, Hon. Derek Armstead and a councilman Hon. Alfred D. Mohammed joined the club, adorned the club’s attire and shared in its unique greeting style, the one finger salute.

Hon. Armstead launched into history and traced the presence of black Americans in the US, the Carribeans and other parts of the world to slave trade. He added, however, that the disheartening past notwithstanding, Nigeria has the onerous duty to lead the black race to the future.

Councilmen Mohammed also joined the club at a swearing-in ceremony conducted by one of the most prominent leaders of the club, World Chief Kenneth Abiodun Sorinmade.

A traditional ruler, Oba Adesina Oriade, the Ladin Lakoro of Ile Ife prayed for the Mayor and the Councilman. The Oba, also a member of the club and its chief during his days at the then Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, gave the Mayor a Yoruba name, Adewale: and the councilman, Adetunji.

Armstead noted that in view of its huge population and highly successful citizens across the globe, Nigeria has the duty of leading the black race to greatness.

He said: “I am happy to join this club. I am aware of the giant strides that you people, my fellow brothers and sisters, are taking in the US and other parts of the world. You must also, however, remember that the emancipation of Africa lies squarely on the shoulders of Nigeria. If Nigeria leads positively, the rest of the black race will follow.”

The event, was the 2nd Winter Gyration of the Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence, was held on November 7 and 8.

The air in New Jersey was charged with excitement and cultural pride as the convergence, under its First Garden State tent, hosted the members. The event was a magnificent blend of tradition, music, and unity, bringing together members and guests from around the world.

With over 200 attendees, the two-day celebration radiated color, rhythm, and the enduring spirit of African brotherhood. The atmosphere was alive with drumming, dancing, and laughter, a true expression of unity in diversity that defines the Archaivar movement.

A defining moment of the weekend was the fellowrization of the Mayor and the councilman. Hon. Alfred was also elevated to the post of patron.

Armstead expressed deep connection to the group’s mission:

“My spirit and soul are at home with you guys. We are one, from the same source, the motherland. The birth of jazz and blues is inseparable from African musical traditions, and the comforting flavors of African food trace directly to our ancestral cooking techniques and ingredients.”

His words resonated powerfully, drawing warm applause and affirming the shared cultural lineage between Africa and the diaspora.

The event was officiated by the Kegites World Chief Sorinmade, who flew in from Canada to lend his leadership and blessings. Reflecting on the club’s origins, he noted that the Kegites movement began over five decades ago when visionary students, proud of their roots, gathered to sing folk songs and share palm wine, preserving African culture and pride through communal fellowship.

“It began as a gathering of thinkers and dreamers,” said Chief Sorinmade. “Through these celebrations, we honor our ancestors and remind the world that culture is the heartbeat of unity.”

Members who traveled from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and across the United States added color and excitement to the event, transforming the New Jersey convergence into a truly global reunion. With traditional attire, melodious chants, and cultural displays, participants celebrated their heritage with unmistakable joy and dignity.

In his closing remarks, the Grand Kord (Coordinator) of Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence, Ranti Dairo, expressed profound gratitude to all members, guests, and volunteers for their commitment, unity, and unflinching support toward sustaining the movement’s vision.

“What we have built together transcends geography,” he said, adding: “It is the spirit of brotherhood, service, and cultural pride that binds us — and that spirit will continue to thrive wherever Archaivars gather.”

As the event drew to a close, excitement filled the air with the official announcement that the next edition of the Winter World Gyration will be hosted in Indianapolis in 2026, a promise of yet another unforgettable convergence of culture, love, and unity.