Plateau Athletes Dominate 2nd Ikogosi 17.5km Road Race

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Plateau State athletes dominated the second edition of the Ikogosi 17.5km Road Race as the trio of Iliya Raymond Gyang, Francis James and Ismael Sadjo made it a 1,2,3 affair for the state .

Gyang hit the finish line in 57 minutes 33seconds to pick the top prize money of N2million. He was followed to the finish line by James who clocked 57.44 while Sadjo picked the bronze with 59.16. Both road runners received N1.5million and N1million respectively for placing second and third .

In the female category, it was also an entire Plateau affairs with Blessing Shamboa (68.00) winning the top prize of N2million like the male top winner.

Akusho Lydia Thomas (70:12) was second to claim ₦1.5 million, while Nvou Gyang Tanko (71:15) was third and got the consolation prize of ₦1 million.

The race which commenced in Ilawe-Ekiti terminated at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort. It attracted thousands of participants and spectators, further reinforcing its reputation as one of the most influential community-based road running events in the region.

According to the organisers of the race, the event showcased exceptional athletic performances and highlighted the growing enthusiasm for long-distance running in Ekiti and beyond.

There were special prizes for homegrown athletes that participated in the road race. Special recognition was accorded indigenous runners from Ekiti State.

In the male indigenous category, Tunde Segun from Otun-Ekiti emerged winner and received ₦1.5 million, followed by Sunday Ijoko from Ijero-Ekiti, who placed second. He was gifted ₦1 million, while Agbalaya Alayande from Ado-Ekiti finished third to earn ₦500,000 for his efforts

In the female indigenous category, Ona Ara Popoola from Ilawe-Ekiti clinched the top spot and won ₦1.5 million prize money, while Imisioluwa Ajayi from Igbemo-Ekiti and Maria Ojanbati from Omuo-Ekiti placed second and third, to receive ₦1 million and ₦500,000 respectively.

Race Consultant and Technical Lead, Femi Abegunde, highlighted the event’s expanding socio-economic footprint, revealing that 6,891 individuals registered for the race, with 3,694 runners successfully completing the course.

He emphasized that beyond elite performances, the Ikogosi 17.5km Road Race has evolved into a platform for economic participation, engaging artisans, vendors, hospitality operators, media teams, and community-based organizations.

According to him, the event continues to stimulate micro-enterprise activity, promote local tourism, inspire youth engagement, and strengthen social cohesion across Ekiti State.

The race was formally flagged off by His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibade Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti and former Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, who commended IMI for its sustained vision and remarkable progress since its inaugural edition in 2019.