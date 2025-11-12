itel Unveils PowerPulse I Turbo Series

* Ultimate all-in-one power solution for phones, laptops and everyday devices



Michael Olugbode in Abuja



Itel has once again raised the bar in power innovation with the launch of its latest PowerPulse I Turbo Series, an all-in-one power solution designed to keep every device charged — anytime, anywhere.

In a statement on Wednesday by CarlCare Nigeria Development Limited, the new series was unveiled on October 27, 2025, featuring two high-performance models: the PowerPulse I Turbo 27000mAh (A1980) and PowerPulse I Turbo 60000mAh (A1990), reinforcing itel’s dominance as the POWER MASTER in innovative charging solutions.

In an era where digital connectivity powers both work and play, the PowerPulse I Turbo Series arrives as a game-changer.

It combines ultra-fast 65W charging capability with immense capacity, capable of powering smartphones, tablets and even laptops simultaneously. For professionals, travellers and content creators, the PowerPulse I Turbo means uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

No more watching your battery bar drop mid-presentation or during a cross-country trip — this powerhouse ensures your devices stay alive as long as you do, it said.

According to the statement, the 27000mAh A1980 model is tailor-made for travel enthusiasts. Compact, flight-approved and efficient, it can charge a smartphone up to seven times or a laptop twice — perfect for long-haul flights or road trips.

Meanwhile, the 60000mAh A1990 variant takes portable energy to another level. Designed for families, entrepreneurs and digital creators, it serves as both a home and outdoor power hub. Whether during power outages, film shoots, or camping adventures, it delivers dependable power for every device, keeping your life connected.

Beyond raw capacity, the PowerPulse I Turbo Series stands out for its intelligence and safety, it said.

Featuring PowerAI technology, it automatically adjusts power output to suit each connected device, preventing overheating and ensuring optimal efficiency.

The statement said with multiple output ports, including Type-C and USB-A, it enables simultaneous charging of multiple devices — from smartphones and laptops to wearables and Bluetooth speakers. The LED digital display provides real-time battery status, eliminating guesswork about how much charge remains.

It said: “Recharging the power bank itself is equally swift. Thanks to 65W input fast charging, the A1980 recharges fully in just 1.5 hours, while the A1990 powers back up in only 3 hours — faster than many smartphones on the market today.

“True to its brand philosophy of empowering people through accessible technology, itel continues to redefine everyday convenience. With the PowerPulse I Turbo Series, its promise—’Just Fast, Fully Charged’—becomes a way of life. This innovation cements itel’s position as a trusted name in power and mobility, delivering not just energy, but confidence, freedom and peace of mind.

“Founded over 15 years ago, itel remains a leading Technology Empowerment Brand for the masses, providing budget-friendly electronics across more than 80 emerging markets, including Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. With a portfolio spanning smartphones, accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products, itel ranked No. 1 Global Smartphone Brand under $75 and No. 1 Feature Phone Brand in 2024.”