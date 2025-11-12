Babatunde Diya: ₦3.5bn Odogbolu Truck Stop Project to Host over 300 Trucks, Create Jobs

Sunday Ehigiator

The Executive Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government Area (LGA) in Ogun State, Dr. Babatunde Oyetola Diya, has described the groundbreaking of the ₦3.5 billion Odogbolu Truck Stop Project as a landmark stride in local economic transformation, capable of hosting over 300 heavy-duty trucks and creating hundreds of jobs for residents.

Speaking during the official groundbreaking ceremony held recently in Odogbolu, Diya said the project, executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with First Truck Stop Limited and TGroups, marks the beginning of a new economic chapter for the local government.

“Today, we are not just laying the foundation of a building; we are planting a tree that will shade generations yet unborn. This ₦3.5 billion project represents progress, vision, and the rebirth of Odogbolu’s economy through innovation and partnership.”

According to the chairman, the ultramodern truck stop will feature parking bays for over 300 trucks, fueling stations, maintenance yards, accommodation blocks, restaurants, recreational spaces, and other essential logistics infrastructure.

He added that the project will generate more than 300 direct and indirect jobs, attract traders, and boost commercial activities along the Sagamu–Benin Expressway corridor.

Diya emphasised that the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader development agenda, which has seen the implementation of several flagship projects, including the Mototo Tunde Initiative on environmental sanitation, Oso Tunde Health Initiative on community healthcare, and the installation of 480 solar street lights across Odogbolu communities.

He further noted that Odogbolu now operates under a PPP-enabling bylaw, the first of its kind among Nigeria’s local governments, positioning it as a model for investor-friendly governance.

“Each partnership is proof that Odogbolu is open for business and ready for greatness. With the support of Governor Dapo Abiodun, we are driving inclusive development through transparency, technology, and teamwork,” Diya said.

In his remarks, Mr. Oyeyemi Oke, Deputy CEO of TGroups, stated the Odogbolu Truck Stop is part of a national strategy to modernise Nigeria’s logistics and road haulage systems.

“Trade cannot thrive without logistics, and logistics cannot thrive without infrastructure,” Oke stated. “This project will serve as a blueprint for efficient, safe, and sustainable transport infrastructure across Africa.”

He explained that First Truck Stop Limited, a subsidiary of TGroups, is already developing similar facilities in Abuja (Yangoji) and Itakpe, with Odogbolu serving as the flagship site for the southwest region.

The project, he said, will operate through a cashless and automated system, integrating clean energy (CNG and LPG) from TGAS, another subsidiary of the group, and incorporating advanced safety, waste management, and security technologies.

Additionally, the Managing Director of Odogbolu Truck Stops, Ms. Oluwaseun Mamoye, described the venture as a “transformative catalyst” for the region’s logistics and transportation economy.

“A long-haul driver on the Sagamu–Benin Expressway will no longer have to sleep on the roadside. He can now pull into a secure, technology-enabled facility where he can refuel, rest, and repair his vehicle safely,” Mamoye said.

She added that the construction phase will create at least 300 jobs, while the operational phase will sustain 150 direct employment opportunities.

The entire project, she noted, is expected to be completed within 24 months, with partial operations beginning within 100 days.

Diya expressed gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his “visionary leadership” and for laying the foundation for economic expansion through aggressive infrastructure renewal across Ogun State.

“We are building a modern local government that will contribute to a greater Ijebu State dream,” he said. “Our people believe in development through unity, and today’s event is proof that Odogbolu is ready for the future.”