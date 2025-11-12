APC Stakeholders Dismiss Purported Suspension of Daniel

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East Senatorial District, yesterday, rose stoutly in defence of the Senator representing the Constituency declaring that his purported suspension by the party remained a rumour and of no effect.

The stakeholders, who were representatives of the party in the nine local governments that made up the district, challenged the leadership of the APC in Ward 4 and the state to produce documents relating to investigation, process and the letter of suspension served on the senator about their actions. They expressed their position at a news conference held within the premises of Daniel’s Asoludero Court in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the stakeholders numbering over 40 some of whom have served the state in various capacities both politically and administrative, the spokesman, Mr. Steve Oniyide, said Daniel and APC leaders in Ogun East, were surprised when they read on social media a news quoting the Chief Press Secretary Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosing that APC Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government, had ratified suspension of the serving senator.

The purported suspension, according to the APC Ward 4, was premised on alleged anti-party activities of Daniel before and during the last House of Representatives byelection for Remo Federal Constituency and which was won by Hon Adesola Elegbeji and even before the election.

Oniyide, who faulted the entire process, said Daniel, who played significant roles for the success of APC candidate through financial donation for her and the Campaign Committee, also directed his supporters to work for her successes in the election.

Supported by the leaders in the constituency including Gen. Olumuyiwa Okunowo (rtd), Akogun Kola Onadipe, Comrade Niyi Osoba, Otunba (Dr.) Korede Okusanya, and Princess Ronke Oduneye, Oniyide described the alleged suspension of Senator Daniel as “a joke taken too far and an insult to democratic processes.”

He expressed shock that such a claim first appeared in August on a “personal Facebook post” of an individual who identified himself as the Director of Publicity of the party in the state — a position unknown to many party members at the time.

He said: “Is it ethical and logical to announce a suspension order on an individual’s Facebook page? There was no official communication, no allegation, no panel invitation, and no letter of suspension.”

“On November 5, 2025, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dapo Abiodun circulated an unsigned press statement to the media, reiterating the same suspension claim and “issuing directives to the national leadership of the party on who to recognize in Ogun APC.

“Is it appropriate for an appointee of the government — and an interested party — to speak for APC when the party has elected officers including a chairman and a secretary?”

Oniyide expressed dismay how Daniel who register in Ward 4 but in Ward 12 Sagamu Local Government, could be suspended by Ward 4, which the APC claimed suspended him.

Amplifying the position of the APC leaders, a legal luminary, Professor Yemi Oke, said as Counsel to the stakeholders, MJS Partners in which he is a Principal Partner, had written a letter to the APC Chairman in Ogun State requesting for some official documents relating to the purported suspension of Daniel within seven days.

According to the SAN, his clients, who are the stakeholders, were inundated with series of calls by Daniel’s admirers on the purported action of APC Ward 4 without any documented if any to back the claim.

He said it was based on their worries that he wrote the state chairman of the party.

He said: “We hereby request the APC chairman to make available to us the official copy (or copies) of the petition purportedly

written by members of Ward 4 or 12, Sagamu Chapter of the APC against Senator Gbenga Daniel (if any); Records of proceedings of the action that was taken at Wards 4 or 12 levels on the petition purportedly written against Senator Gbenga Daniel (if any); and Record of proceedings of the action taken by the

Sagamu Local Government Chapter of the APC on the petition purportedly written against Senator Gbenga Daniel (if any).

“The APC should also make available records of proceedings of the action taken by the State Working Committee of the Ogun State Chapter of the APC on the petition purportedly written against

Senator Gbenga Daniel (if any); Acknowledged copy (if any) of any such petition, findings, reports, letter or letters of suspension served on or acknowledged by His Excellency, Otunba Senator Gbenga Daniel; and any other or other documents on the purported petition written against Senator Gbenga Daniel (if any).

“We request that our request be given the desired urgent attention within seven days

of the service and receipt of this letter, being a matter of urgent importance.”

Various speakers, who passed vote of confidence in Senator Gbenga Daniel, said the senator was already working assiduously for the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.