Video: Wike in Altercation With Military Officer over Abuja Land

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his security details were Tuesday in Gaduwa District, Abuja involved in an altercation with some officers of the Nigeria Navy, led by Lt AM Yarima over a disputed parcel of land.

It later degenerated into a scuffle between security aides of the minister and the soldiers.

The contentious Plot 1946, said to belong to former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd), was designated as a buffer by the Development and Control of FCT Administration and was not approved for development.

Wike was attracted to the site, after the military officers guiding the site were said to have threatened to shoot the advance FCTA officers led by Mukhah Galadima, that went to stop further development of the site.

But tempers were immediately frayed when the armed officers, numbering 12, blocked Wike and his entourage, including the FCT Commissioner of Police Miller Dantawaye, from gaining access to the site when they arrived.

The development immediately led to hot exchange of words between the minister and the military officer. A scuffle also ensued between Wike’s security details and the soldiers.

Wike insisted that the ongoing development at the site was illegal and asked the soldiers to produce the documents supporting their claim to the land.

After the initial fierce exchange, Yerima said the land belonged to a former Chief of Naval Staff and with valid documents.

But Wike replied in anger saying, “You cannot tell me that. You cannot continue to act with impunity in this way and you can not continue to work illegally. You are not the one to say we have documents. It does not matter”.

At this point he was interjected and pushed back from further moving into the site by Yarima, who said, ”It matters. I am an officer. I take to order from a three-star General”.

Wike retorted at this point saying: “There is no order than me, you are taking an illegal order. You will never develop this plot. I will never allow it”.

Yarima: “No problem, sir. I am only acting on my order”.

Wike: “If you want to kill everybody, kill everybody”.

Yarima: “We will not kill anybody, sir”.

Wike: “You will put yourself in trouble”.

At this stage the DSS and police officials accompanying Wike fiercely challenged Yarima for having the effrontery to challenge a the Minister and asked him to stop talking.

But Yarima apparently was angered stood his ground, warning the ministerial security details that “You cannot shut me up, you are my juniors. You cannot even talk when I am talking. I am talking and policemen are talking”.

Wike accused the soldiers of intimidating the FCTA field workers and fiercely told Lt Yarima: “This land does not belong to him (Gambo). If you have a problem, come and see me in office to resolve this. And as officer, you should know that carrying guns about and intimidating Nigerians is not the best way. It is the reason why I came. But nobody will die, anyway”.

Then the back and forth exchanges with Yarima continued:

Wike: “You are going about to encroach somebody’s land, because you are an officer. Nobody does that”.

Yarima: “We did not carry any body’s land”

Wike: The man took land and I will not allow that because he was Chief of Naval Staff….”

Yarima” Everything was acquired legally…”

Wike: “Will you stop that…!”

Yarima” I am an officer, I have integrity….”

Wike: “Shut up your mouth, who does that…”

“Yarima: “I wont shut up. You cant shut me up.”

Wike: “Will you keep quiet. Are you a big fool?”

Yarima: “I am not a fool sir. I am acting on orders”

Wike: “Which orders?

Yarima: “You can’t call me a fool. I am a commissioned officer.”

Wike: “Go and develop the land let me see you…”.

Watch the video