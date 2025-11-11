Third Mainland Bridge Protest: Sowore Still Wanted in Lagos, Says CP Jimoh

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, yesterday said the police have maintained an active file on activist Omoyele Sowore over the Third Mainland Bridge protest, insisting that his status “remains active” despite efforts to politicise the issue.

Speaking at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters during a meeting with human rights activist, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), the CP said the command had acted pre-emptively to stop an attempt to stage a protest on the bridge, noting that its disruption would have paralysed economic activities across the state.

The CP dismissed attempts to engage the police through online channels as “social media theatrics,” urging Sowore to report to the nearest police station to answer for acts capable of causing public disorder.

“I have mentioned at various times that the individual is ignorantly arrogant. Because if you are not, I’m not enforcing my own law; I’m doing the work of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Sowore still remains a wanted person in Lagos for acts that can cause mayhem and the destruction of public and private property,” he stated.He described any planned protest on the Third Mainland Bridge as a direct threat to Nigeria’s economy and national security, warning that such actions will not be tolerated under his watch.

“The Third Mainland Bridge is an infrastructure built with taxpayers’ money. A threat to the Third Mainland Bridge is a threat to the economy of Nigeria and a threat to all,” CP Jimoh declared.

He explained that his action was guided by Section 215 of the Constitution, which empowers the police to prevent acts capable of endangering public safety and critical infrastructure.

He further noted that the bridge was “not designed to carry stationary weight” and referenced reports of people fainting during a previous demonstration on the same route.

“Our intervention was not about silencing voices but about ensuring public safety. Once that bridge is blocked, Lagos stops moving and when Lagos stops, Nigeria feels it,” he said.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that the command would not hesitate to act decisively against those bent on destabilising the state, warning that no individual or group would be allowed to hide under activism to incite chaos.

During the meeting, Awosanya commended the Lagos police leadership for its firm approach to maintaining law and order while emphasising the need for responsible activism.

“A lot of people are into activism for what they are going to get from the grants that they receive. They don’t understand the position of patriotism,” Awosanya said.

The activist, known for his pioneering role in the #EndSARS reform movement, said his group would continue to support the police in efforts to protect lives, property, and infrastructure across Lagos.

“We have not yet recovered from the things that have been destroyed. Lawlessness we would not allow something that will reinforce lawlessness because somebody has notorious or nuisance value in our society,” he added.

He described CP Jimoh as “a no-nonsense officer who will leave zero chance for chaos,” commending his emphasis on accountability and order.

CP Jimoh, in response, acknowledged Awosanya as a “vanguard of change” and reaffirmed the police command’s commitment to reform, transparency, and dialogue without compromising security or the stability of Lagos State.

“The safety of Lagos is non-negotiable. The peace and billions of naira invested in this state will not be put at risk by misguided actions,” he said.

