Bitget’s Stock Futures Volume Crosses $1bn Mark  

Kayode Tokede

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has said that trading in its US stock-linked futures has passed $300 million in cumulative volume on the platform, doubling in just two weeks globally.

CEO of Bitget, Gracy Chen, stated that, “Crossing the $1 billion mark in such a short time shows how fast traders are embracing stock futures as part of a unified digital trading experience, it’s a signal that the line between traditional markets and digital assets is disappearing, and our Universal Exchange model is where that convergence is happening first.

“What happened include: Bitget launched USDT-margined perpetual futures on 25 US stocks for example, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and later added contracts like NFLXUSDT, JDUSDT and QQQUSDT. The product targets traders who want stocks exposure but prefer a 24/7 crypto interface.”

“The exchange frames the growth as part of a broader “Universal Exchange (UEX)” model that hosts crypto, tokenized/stock-linked products, and on-chain markets in one place. This is necessary because many traders, including those in the African region, have already moved from local fiat to USDT using marketplace sellers on P2P – bank transfer or popular wallets, where supported.”