Wike Gives Asokoro, Garki Grants Defaulters Another 14-Day Grace

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has extended by a final 14 days grace period for defaulters of the land use/purpose clause of properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts to comply with the terms and conditions of the approval for land use change and conversion.

The failure to comply with the grace period, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, would lead to enforcement actions by the FCT Administration.

He said the defaulters now have from November 11, 2025, to pay a violation fee of N5 million and other applicable fees for land use change and conversion.

The statement read: “Sequel to the Public Notices made by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday 8th September 2025, Tuesday 9th September 2025, and Wednesday 10th September 2025, in some national dailies and online platforms, in respect of the reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties in the FCT, the general public particularly allottees/title holders of properties on the underlisted streets/locations of the Federal Capital City (FCC) are hereby informed that the 30 days period given for the payment of penalty/violation fee of ₦5 million and other applicable fees for Land Use Change/Conversion had since one month ago expired.

“The affected streets/locations are Gana Street, Maitama District, Usuma Street, Maitama District, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro District, Aminu Kano Crescent and Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse II District, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Gimbiya Street and Onitsha Street in Garki II District.

“Others are Ogbomosho Street, Lafia Close, Yola Street, District, Abriba Close, Danbatta Street, Ringim Close and Ilorin Street in Garki I District.”

On September 8 and 9, 2025, publications were made in national dailies and online platforms, on the FCT Minister’s approval of a reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties on the 15 streets/locations of the FCC.

All affected allottees/holders of properties who, without approval, converted the land use of their properties on the above listed streets/locations, having violated the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy, were from September 10, 2025 asked to pay a penalty/violation fee N5 million by visiting the FCTA Department of Land Administration with their original title documents and valid means of identification, for collection of their respective letters of Conveyance of Approval for the land use change/conversion containing details of the new land use and the applicable fees.