We Have No Alliance with Tantita Security, Oil Rich Itsekiri Delta Communities Clarifies 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The leadership of oil rich Omadino Federated Communities in Warri Federal Constituency has debunked any alliance with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) as allegedly claimed by Chief Priest Roland Yomere, also a leader in one of the communities.

The leadership under the auspices of Omadino Community Management Committee, in a statement over the weekend, said it refuted vehemently, statement of Chief Priest Roland Yomere, which purports the community entered ” renewed alliance” with TSSNL.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Omadino Community Management Committee, Mr. Tuoyo Mogbeyiteren and Mr. Benjamin Akoreh, respectively, maintained that Roland Yomere was never mandated to act in the capacity of mouthpiece of the community.

The leaders asserted: “Our attention has been drawn to a recent press release making the rounds on social media by Chief Priest Roland Yomere on the 8th of November, 2025, wherein he purported to be speaking and acting on behalf of the Elders, Management committee, Youth Executive and entire people of Omadino Community.

“We take this opportunity to re-echo the position of Omadino Community, as far as the Tantitta surveillance job in the Niger Delta is concerned, particularly as it affects our communities and people, and reemphasize that our position has well been articulated and disseminated to the public and all relevant authorities, including Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited”.

The community leaders maintained the said Roland Yomere had no authority, and was in no place to articulate and present the position of Omadino community to the public in his personal capacity as has done in this case.

“We therefore refute in totally the misrepresentation of our community by the said Roland Yomere, same lacking the authority to so act as he is not the Mouthpiece of Omadino community, neither was he mandated to act in that capacity”, they added.

The community leaders also clarified that Omadino shared boundary with Ugborodo and not Gbaramatu as Roland Yomere insinuated.

“We take this opportunity to reemphasize that our boundary neighbor is Ugborodo community and we do not have boundary issues with the people of Gbaramatu as he purported.

“The mandate to act on behalf of Omadino community rests squarely with Mr. Tuoyo Mogbeyiteren-led Omadino Community Management Committee.

“We therefore urge the general public to completely disregard the misrepresentation by the said Roland Yomere, same not being mandated to speak on behalf for our community”, he added.