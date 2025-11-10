Super Eagles Camp Opens in Morocco with 10 Players

*Ndidi backs Nigeria to scale the first hurdle in Morocco

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles camp in Rive Hotel in Rabat, Morocco opened yesterday with 10 players ahead of the 2026 World Cup African Playoff against Gabon on Thursday.

Media Officer of the team, Promise Efoghe, confirmed that Fulham’s trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze were amongst the early birds while Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun who plies his trade with FC Krasnodar in Russia, Beşiktaş Vice Captain, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon of Paris FC completed list of players in camp as at dinner time.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks and returnee Chidozie Awaziem were been expected as at press time last night.

The team’s technical crew and backroom staff arrived earlier to make logistical and tactical preparations for the decisive encounter, ensuring a smooth start to the training sessions scheduled for this evening.

Eagles are expected to hold a closed-door session on Wednesday before Thursday’s play-off, which will be staged at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria will face Gabon on Thursday in the first of two semi-final fixtures while Cameroon take on D.R. Congo.

The winner of the semi finals will clash for the African ticket to the Intercontinental Playoffs in March 2026 — the final hurdle toward qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Vice Captain of the Super Eagles, Wilfred Ndidi, has expressed the team’s determination to cross the World Cup African hurdles to secure a spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs scheduled for March next year.

“The strength of the team lies in our pace and power in transition, creativity in wide areas, and a solid spine,” he said. “We also have depth—players who can come in and change the game. When we’re connected and intense, we’re dangerous,” began Ndidi.

While optimistic, Ndidi remains grounded in the realities of knockout football. “With unity and discipline, we believe we can do it.”

The former Leicester City midfield supremo emphasized that no opponent will be taken lightly. “We respect every opponent. Playoffs come down to fine margins, not reputation. Our focus is on preparation—sharp training, good recovery, and executing the game plan. If we do that, our quality will shine through.”

He added, “As a team, we want to qualify while staying respectful of the task. We’ll prepare well, give everything, and maintain our humility.”

Reflecting on the team’s journey to the playoffs, Ndidi noted the valuable lessons learned.

“We’ve learned to respect the details—game management, set pieces, recovery, and discipline without the ball. Trusting the process, sticking to simple, clear roles, and keeping the team spirit high are key.”

He also acknowledged the challenges that come with high-stakes matches.

“We must manage pressure, handle away environments, and stay focused for the full 90 minutes. Fatigue is a factor with travel and tight schedules, so recovery and squad rotation are crucial.”

To the Super Eagles’ global fanbase, Ndidi offered reassurance and a promise of commitment. “Expect commitment, organization, and intensity. We want to be difficult to play against, control key moments, and show courage when it matters most. The promise we can make is effort and togetherness.”