St. Gregory’s Alumni Showcases Lifelong Support for Sick, Bereaved Members

Wale Igbintade

The St. Gregory’s College Old Boys Association has reaffirmed its role as a lifelong support system for its members, using this year’s All Souls Day commemoration to underscore the alumni body’s enduring commitment to honouring the departed, supporting their families, and preserving the Catholic values that define the school’s identity.

Held at the college chapel in Ikoyi, Lagos, the solemn ceremony drew alumni across multiple generations, alongside families of deceased members and the wider school community.

The gathering, rooted in deep Catholic tradition, served both as a memorial and a reaffirmation of the brotherhood that continues long after graduation.

In his address, the association’s president, Mr. Francis Oluwole Kudayah, said the event represents more than an annual ritual of remembrance.

According to him, it is a reflection of the values that bind St. Gregory’s Old Boys together and a reminder of the association’s responsibility to those who once walked the college halls.

“What we do here is more than a ceremony, it is a statement of values.

“Remembrance is an act of love and respect. It shows that the legacies of our past members continue to live through us,” he said.

A roll call of deceased Old Boys was read aloud, their names documented in the association’s remembrance brochure.

Hymns, prayers, and candle lighting created an atmosphere of reflection, symbolising the unbroken chain of faith and fellowship linking generations of Gregory’s men.

But beyond the solemnity, Kudayah emphasised the association’s philosophy of remembrance extends to practical, continuous support for members and their families.

He highlighted welfare initiatives including funding for hospital bills, financial support for bereaved families, an insurance scheme for members, and an education fund guaranteeing tuition support for the children of deceased Old Boys up to university level.

“These acts of compassion and solidarity reflect our Catholic virtues – charity, community, and responsibility.

“They are values public and private institutions must embrace if we are to build a society that truly cares,” he said.

Kudayah also used the platform to advocate a broader national culture of remembrance, lamenting that many who made significant contributions to Nigeria are forgotten shortly after death.

He urged the government and institutions to adopt sustained remembrance practices that honour sacrifice and service.

“As Catholics, we believe in the communion of saints. Those who have gone before us remain part of our spiritual family,” he said. “Remembering them renews our faith, our purpose, and our gratitude.”

Turning briefly to international discourse, he reacted to a recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump alleging “genocide” against Christians in Nigeria.

Kudayah cautioned against sensationalism and misinformation, noting that insecurity affects both Christians and Muslims across the country.

“The word genocide is serious, and anyone making such a claim must provide proof. What Nigeria needs is cooperation and dialogue, not alarmist statements.”

As the ceremony ended, Old Boys lit candles and sang hymns of hope – a symbolic reminder that the light of faith and brotherhood endures beyond earthly life.

Kudayah affirmed the All Souls Day gathering would continue to serve as a space for reflection, gratitude, unity, and the strengthening of bonds that have defined St. Gregory’s for generations.

“Remembrance keeps us humble,” he said. “It teaches gratitude, and it binds us together in lifelong fellowship.”