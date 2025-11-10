Sokoto Council Chair: Bandits Kill 5, Abduct 9 Women

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Sokoto State, Sharehu Abubakar-Kamarawa, has confirmed that five people were killed and nine women abducted in a bandit attack on Bargaja village.

The attack, attributed to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, occurred on in the night when are people are about to retire to bed.

According to eye-witnesses, the bandits, who arrived on motorcycles, stormed the village, shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Kamarawa dismissed allegations that the council failed to act on earlier intelligence about the movement of the bandits, saying: “We acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence, mobilising local vigilance groups and notifying relevant security agencies. Security personnel were deployed to the area, but the bandits diverted through another route, leading to the tragic incident.”

The council has sanctioned the local security commander responsible for the area and replaced him with a more capable officer to improve coordination and response time.

Kamarawa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, noting ongoing support to both formal and community security formations through logistics, fuel, and welfare assistance.

Residents are appealing to security agencies to intensify patrols and rescue operations for those taken captive.

The attack is the latest in a series of banditry incidents in Sokoto State, highlighting the need for increased security measures to protect rural communities. The Isa Local Government Area has been at the center of several security operations aimed at combating banditry and other forms of violence.

The Sokoto State Government has announced plans to strengthen Operation Fasan Yamma with an air component and recruit additional personnel into the State Neighbourhood Initiative and Sokoto Marshals to enhance surveillance and rapid response across vulnerable areas.

Isa local government area is one the local government in eastern senatorial district an epic centre of banditry.

In a related development Kebbi State Government has announced the safe rescue of . Samaila Muhammad Bagudu, Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, from captivity by joint security forces. The government confirmed that Hon. Samaila is in good health and high spirits, and is receiving all necessary support and care.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Yakubu B Tafida, extended the government’s heartfelt gratitude to the joint security forces for their tireless efforts in ensuring the successful rescue operation.

The Kebbi State Government reiterated its determination to continue working closely with security agencies to combat the menace of banditry and other forms of insecurity in the state, stating that it will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens and residents of Kebbi State.

The government appealed to all citizens to continue to support the security agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the state, urging everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

The rescue operation is seen as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its citizens, and a significant boost to the state’s efforts to combat insecurity.