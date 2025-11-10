Revive Nigeria’s Football Glory from Grassroots, Akpabio Tells Sports Administrators

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has challenged sports administrators across the country to revive grassroots football as the most sustainable way to rediscover Nigeria’s lost football glory and produce the next generation of national stars.

Akpabio gave the charge on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the 10th Senate President’s Under-18 Unity Cup in Abuja.

The Senate President, according to a statement by his Media Aide, Ani Ekong, on Monday, said the tournament was designed to promote national unity, youth empowerment, and early talent discovery for the country’s football development.

He was represented on the occasion by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports Development, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

The Senate President said plans were underway to institutionalise the U-18 Unity Cup as an annual event aimed at identifying and nurturing young players who could represent Nigeria in the future.

Akpabio said: “Sports, especially football, cannot grow if we neglect the grassroots. The young talents we see here today represent the future of Nigeria.

“In the past, the likes of Stephen Keshi, Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, and Tijani Babangida were discovered through grassroots tournaments like this. We must revive that spirit.”

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for placing sports on the front burner of his administration’s priorities, urging sports managers to align with the renewed agenda.

“President Tinubu has shown strong commitment to sports revival, and we must take advantage of the momentum. It should not be business as usual,” he added.

Akpabio praised the Grassroots Sports Federation (GRASOF) for its partnership with the National Assembly in sustaining the tournament, describing it as a platform for unity and the development of young Nigerian athletes.

Twenty-one teams, comprising 16 male and five female sides, arrived in Abuja at the weekend for the competition, which kicked off at the Old Parade Ground, Garki.

Tournament Coordinator, Hon. John Bassey Ekpenyong, thanked Akpabio for his continued support, noting that institutionalising the Unity Cup as an annual event would provide a consistent platform for young talents to develop their careers.

Ekpenyong said: “This tournament promotes unity, sportsmanship and youth development.

“With Senator Akpabio’s leadership, it has the potential to become a flagship national event that empowers future generations.”

In the opening fixture, Jaguar Football Club of Abia State edged Amahus Football Club of Yobe 1-0.

The competition continues this week at the Old Parade Ground, with matches scheduled daily as young players battle for honours and recognition.

