NPFL Fines Katsina Utd N9m, Banished to Jos for Rest of Season 

FANS HOOLIGANISM

Katsina Utd have been fined N9million and also banished to Jos, Plateau State and to play rest of the 2025/26 NPFL season behind locked gates for the unruly conducts of their fans during Saturday’s Match-day12 clash with Barau FC at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Barau FC players were injured during the fracas that ensued following the equalizer against the host team’s 1-0 lead on Saturday. A Barau FC player was initially thought to have been killed but it was later learnt that the bleeding he sustained was as a result of an object thrown from the stands that injured him on the chin.

NPFL in the ruling yesterday after examining the report of match officials, charged Katsina United for breaching the Framework & Rules of #NPFL in the course of their Matchday 12 fixtures vs Barau FC on Saturday.

“The club failed to provide adequate & effective security resulting in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas.

“Katsina Utd also failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters leading to the harassment of Barau FC players & match officials.

“Supporters of Katsina Utd also threw harmful objects onto the pitch resulting in the injuries of Barau FC players.

“Furthermore, Katsina Utd supporters displayed conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute,” NPFL stated in the charge against Katsina United.

The league body therefore ordered Katsina Utd to play all their subsequent home matches at the stadium in Jos and behind closed doors.

“The club have been fined N1m each for throwing objects towards the pitch, failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters & bringing the game into disrepute, totalling N3m.

“A N2m fine has also been placed on Katsina Utd for failing to provide adequate & effective security.

“The club will further pay N2m each as compensation for treatment of injuries and damages to the away team’s buses; and for holding the match officials & away team hostage for hours after the match, totalling N4m.

“Katsina Utd have 48 hours within the date of the notice to appeal the sanctions.

RESULTS

NPFL

Abia War 0-0 Enyimba

K’Pillars 0-0 Bayelsa

Nasarawa 1-1 Kwara

Rangers 1-0 Shooting

W’Wolves 0-2 Ikorodu

Wikki 1-0 Tornadoes

Premier League

Aston Villa 4-0 Bo’mouth

Brentford 3-1 Newcastle

Cry’Palace 0-0 Brighton

Nottingham 3-1 Leeds

Man City 3-0 Liverpool