  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

NPFL Fines Katsina Utd N9m, Banished to Jos for Rest of Season 

Sport | 6 seconds ago

FANS HOOLIGANISM

Katsina Utd have been fined N9million  and also banished to Jos, Plateau State and to play rest of the 2025/26 NPFL season behind locked gates for the unruly conducts of their fans during Saturday’s Match-day12 clash with Barau FC at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Barau FC players were injured during the fracas that ensued following the equalizer against the host team’s 1-0 lead on Saturday. A Barau FC player was initially thought to have been killed but it was later learnt that the bleeding he sustained was as a result of an object thrown from the stands that injured him on the chin.

NPFL in the ruling yesterday after examining the report of match officials, charged Katsina United for breaching the Framework & Rules of #NPFL in the course of their Matchday 12 fixtures vs Barau FC on Saturday.

“The club failed to provide adequate & effective security resulting in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas.

“Katsina Utd also failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters leading to the harassment of Barau FC players & match officials.

“Supporters of Katsina Utd also threw harmful objects onto the pitch resulting in the injuries of Barau FC players.

“Furthermore, Katsina Utd supporters displayed conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute,” NPFL stated in the charge against Katsina United.

The league body therefore ordered Katsina Utd to play all their subsequent home matches at the stadium in Jos and behind closed doors.

“The club have been fined N1m each for throwing objects towards the pitch, failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters & bringing the game into disrepute, totalling N3m.

“A N2m fine has also been placed on Katsina Utd for failing to provide adequate & effective security.

“The club will further pay N2m each as compensation for treatment of injuries and damages to the away team’s buses; and for holding the match officials & away team hostage for hours after the match, totalling N4m.

“Katsina Utd have 48 hours within the date of the notice to appeal the sanctions.

RESULTS 

NPFL

Abia War 0-0 Enyimba 

K’Pillars 0-0 Bayelsa

Nasarawa 1-1 Kwara

Rangers 1-0 Shooting

W’Wolves 0-2 Ikorodu

Wikki 1-0 Tornadoes 

Premier League

Aston Villa 4-0 Bo’mouth 

Brentford 3-1 Newcastle 

Cry’Palace 0-0 Brighton 

Nottingham 3-1 Leeds

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.