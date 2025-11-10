NAS Seeks Reforms for Stable Democracy in Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Olympus Marino Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, has noted that ethical reorientation, institutional reforms, and public accountability are essential steps towards a sustainable and true democratic Nigeria.

The association asserted in a communique signed by Mr. Ilochi Nnamdi, Captain Olympus Marino Deck, at the end of its Street Pulse Series held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The series was anchored by Prof Matthew Ogali, Professor of Political Theory and Methodology, University of Port Harcourt; Dr. Amaechi Justin, Social Accountability Advocate and Development Consultant; and Mr. Chinedu Nwangwu, a Public Affairs Analyst.

In the communique, the group observed that the type of godfatherism practiced in Nigeria poses a serious threat to the nation’s democracy.

They used Rivers State as a case study, stressing that godfatherism in Nigeria has taken a dangerous dimension, which becomes destructive when driven by greed.

“The political godfathers in Nigeria are ‘Extractive Godfathers’. Extractive because all they do is take and receive from the economy and system without giving back. Every system needs godfathers, but the godfathers should not be dominating or overcontrolling,” he said.

The association stated that for any positive change in Nigeria, “we will require a form of revolution in our body, politics and psychological consciousness, and awakening, not necessarily violence or military intervention, as witnessed in several developed nations,” this, they said, could save Nigeria from its current political decay.

They resolved that the best way to tackle the ills in Nigerian democracy is through revolution in all institutions. “The call for revolution doesn’t imply violence or military intervention rather an awakening of civic consciousness,” the group stated.

They further called on Nigerians to rise and defend their votes and save the institutions from corrupt politicians.

“Nigeria needs to practice a democracy that aligns with our culture and identity, a democracy that is indigenous, where every ethnic group will be recognised, because of the peculiarities of Nigerian democracy, it was agreed that without a free and fair election, it would be difficult to tackle the challenges of godfatherism,” the group stated.

They, however, added that “godfatherism in Nigeria has greatly undermined our democracy. Whilst tribalism and religion further undermined the concept of godfatherism in Nigeria. Ethical reorientation, institutional reform, and public accountability are essential steps we need to take towards a sustainable and truly democratic Nigeria.”