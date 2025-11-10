IGP: We Must Work Together to Secure Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, said ensuring Nigeria’s security required close collaboration, mutual trust, and the rejection of fake news among security agencies.

This call came as the Police Service Commission (PSC) commended the exemplary performance and professionalism demonstrated by officers of the Nigeria Police Force during the recently concluded governorship election in Anambra State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on X, quoted the Inspector-General as saying security could not be achieved in isolation.

“Security cannot be provided in silos. There must be synergy among all security agencies and communities across Nigeria. To secure this nation, we must work together, trust one another, and reject fake news.”

Relatedly, the Police Service Commission (PSC), has lauded the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the effective and efficient deployment of personnel during the Anambra election.

In a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission described the performance of the Police as “above average”, noting that their professionalism contributed significantly to the peaceful conduct and legitimacy of the election.

“Commission staff monitors in Anambra State reported that police conduct during the election was both professional and orderly,” the statement read.

Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police and leader of the PSC monitoring team, Taiwo Lakanu, commended the Force for its efficient and effective election operations in the state.

“I did not witness any ballot snatching in the areas I visited, and I was impressed with the orderliness at the polling centres,” Lakanu noted

He stressed that the Commission would continue to support efforts aimed at sustaining and improving police performance during elections in order to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Director of the Department of Police Discipline at the Commission, Ferdinand Ekpe, observed that there was effective collaboration between the Police — the lead agency in internal security — and other security organisations during the election.

The Commission also monitored police conduct in the Anambra South Senatorial Zone, where a team led by Mrs Justina Okurubonye, a Deputy Director in the Department of Police Investigation, reported that officers acted professionally and wore proper identification tags.