FRSC: Bauchi Recorded 283 Road Crashes with 152 Killed, 1,402 Injured in 2024 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Zone 12, covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, Yakubu Mohammed, has lamented the high death rates linked to road crashes calling on special marshals for more helping hands.

This was as the management of the FRSC reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of its special marshals during operations is not just desirable, but is imperative.

Disclosing this during the Special Marshals 2025 Sectoral Workshop with the Theme: “Enhancing Security and Safety Strategies for Special Marshals Operations”, held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi on Saturday, the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), Education, Standardization, and Documentation Sector as well as Special Duties and External Relations (ESDER), DCM Pauline Olaye, said that “No one can effectively advocate for safety if they themselves operate in unsafe conditions.”

Represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) Rs12 headquarters, Bauchi, ACM Mohammed Yakubu, she stated that, “In recent times, our operational environment has become increasingly complex. We face challenges ranging from insecurity on the highways, public apathy, and misinformation, to the rising risks associated with road traffic management.”

She said that globally, road traffic crashes cause nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and an estimated 50 million injuries each year, making it the leading killer of children and young people worldwide.

According to her, “as things stand, road traffic crashes are set to cause a further estimated 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries during the next decade and hinder sustainable development, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“These avoidable deaths are unacceptable, and we must all rise to keep to our mandate in making the roads safe; however, before we can make the roads safe, first of all, we must be safe and secured.” she said.

DCM Pauline Olaye, then stated that, “This workshop, therefore, aims to provide the knowledge, tools, and collaborative strategies needed to make our activities more secure, efficient, and impactful.”

“As we deliberate today, I urge participants to reflect on three key focus areas: Risk Awareness and Personal Security: Every Special Marshal must understand the security dynamics of their operational environment, and adopt proactive measures to stay safe.

Operational Coordination and Communication: Strengthening synergy between Regular Marshals and Special Marshals will enhance both safety and efficiency during joint operations,” She stated.

She stressed that, “Public Engagement and Partnership: Security is a shared responsibility. We must deepen collaboration with local communities, law enforcement agencies, transport unions, and traditional institutions to foster mutual trust and collective vigilance.”

She further stated that, “The FRSC, through the Special Duties and External Relations Department, will continue to develop frameworks that enhance volunteer welfare, operational coordination, and training.”

“We are also exploring partnerships with security agencies to improve escort arrangements and emergency response during high-risk deployments.

But beyond policy and planning, the true strength of our operations lies in you, the Special Marshal. Your discipline, professionalism, and adherence to the Corps’ core values remain our greatest asset,” She added.

Pauline Olaye stated that, “As we engage in today’s deliberations, let us remember that every insight shared and every recommendation made will contribute to a safer operational environment and, ultimately, to the realization of our collective vision – to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safe motoring culture in Nigeria. Together, through enhanced security and safety strategies, we can safeguard those who safeguard others.”

She then appreciated the Corps Marshal for his visionary leadership and consistent support for the Special Marshals scheme, a volunteer platform that remains one of the strongest pillars of community participation in road safety management.

She also saluted all Sector Commanders and Unit Commanders who continue to provide guidance and mentorship to the Special Marshals across the Federation, stating, “To you, our Special Marshals, Men and Women who serve selflessly without remuneration, I say thank you. Your dedication exemplifies true patriotism and community service.”

In his remarks, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Yakubu Mohammed described the Special Marshals as Men and Women of proven integrity who dedicate their time, resources, and passion to ensuring that roads are safe. “Your service is invaluable,” he said.

Also speaking, Bauchi State Sector Commander, CC Apaji Danladi Boyi, commended the Special Marshals for complementary roles they are playing in ensuring safer roads in the State, pointing out that there is a cordial working and operational relationship between the Regular and Special Marshals in line with the operational guidelines of the Corps.

Earlier in his welcome address, State Coordinator of the Special Marshals, SM Godwin Obioha, stated the Special Marshals are the dedicated volunteer arm of the FRSC, comprised of men and women of proven integrity who use their time and influence to promote road safety as a social responsibility, not for financial reward.

According to him, their collective efforts in patrol, education, and traffic control significantly complement the work of the Regular Marshals and bring safety awareness to every segment of society.

“The purpose of today’s workshop is to update our skills, share best practices, or address current challenges like driving under the influence or speed limit enforcement. It is essentially to bring us up to date on how to be security conscious and strategize in order to have a flawless operation,” he said

He appreciated the state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his tremendous contributions to a safe road in Bauchi State, through rehabilitation and outright construction of roads across the state.

According to him, “We, as an organization dealing with traffic and safer roads, understand better, what the development means. Your Excellency, we are indeed very grateful. We are looking forward to coming back here to officially decorate You as the patron of the special marshals.”

He also appreciated the SSG, Aminu Hammayo, one of honorary special marshals in the state, for ensuring effective operation of the special marshals in the state.

Three papers were presented during the workshop on security of special marshals and strategies required for safer operations on the road.

Also, sister security agencies that graced the occasion with pledge for their continued collaboration for safer roads include the Nigeria Army, police, custom, NSCDC, as well as Bauchi State roads traffic agency (BAROTA).