Ecobank Promotes Inclusive Digital Education for Children

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education by championing digital learning for children with disabilities as part of activities marking Ecobank Day 2025, the Group’s flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative held annually across its African network.

This year’s celebration, themed, “Enabling Inclusive Learning for All,” underscores the bank’s resolve to bridge educational inequalities by empowering learners with special needs through access to digital tools and technology-based instruction.

The bank in a statemnet noted that Ecobank Nigeria visited and supported Hope Fountain Foundation for the Deaf in Lagos; Omoyeni School for the Blind in Ibadan; OPM Free School for Children Born with Autism and Down Syndrome in Port Harcourt; and the Niger State School for Special Education in Minna.

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said the initiative is part of the Bank’s ongoing drive to make learning inclusive and accessible for all children, regardless of their physical or learning challenges.

“We believe every child deserves a fair chance to learn and thrive,” Lawal said. “Through our Transforming Africa through Education campaign, we’ve supported schools with digital tools, training, and facilities to help children develop essential digital and AI-based skills.”