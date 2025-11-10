Customs’ Port Harcourt Area Command Collects Historic N33.75bn Revenue for October, N247.46bn in 10 Months

James Emejo in Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Port Harcourt Area I Command has disclosed that it boosted monthly revenue collection to N33.75 billion in October 2025, representing about 272 per cent increase compared to N9.07 billion in October 2026.

Giving a breakdown of the revenue performance over the weekend, Customs Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, said the figure represented the highest revenue collection in the history of the command, and a “record that stands as a testament to our collective commitment and the improved efficiency of our operational processes”.

She stated that the command’s cumulative revenue from January to October 2025, stood at N247.46 billion, compared to N164.08 billion collected within the corresponding period of 2024.

This, she said, translated to a commendable growth of about 51 per cent, demonstrating the command’s steady and consistent revenue performance.

The command had a N216 billion revenue target for 2025 and a monthly average target of N18.07 billion.

Atuluku said, “I am pleased to inform you that as at October 2025, the command has already surpassed its annual target by over N31 billion, with two powerful ‘ëmber’ months to go.

“This achievement is not accidental. It is the result of strategic leadership, renewed operational discipline, and the unwavering dedication of officers and men under my watch.”

She attributed the improved performance to the Unified Customs Management System popularly known as Bodogwu, a digital analytics and monitoring platform designed to track, analyze, and optimize revenue collection processes.

She said, “Through Bodogwu, we have been able to identify bottlenecks, improve data accuracy, and ensure real-time revenue accountability. This innovation has greatly supported our drive towards operational transparency and efficiency.”

The customs comptroller, thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for guidance and support, as well as appreciated the dedicated officers, compliant traders, shipping companies, terminal operators, and sister agencies who continue to align with the command’s goals.

She said, “We have also strengthened collaboration with stakeholders, including sister government agencies, to ensure that all processes are conducted with mutual respect, accountability, and understanding. Our partnership with stakeholders continues to yield positive results, in enhancing transparency, encouraging voluntary compliance, and reducing disputes at the port.

“I must commend the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Area I Command for their integrity, and tireless efforts in delivering on our mandate.

“Despite operational challenges, they have demonstrated exceptional commitment to duty and embraced innovation in their daily assignments.

