Army Marks One-Year Memorial for Late COAS, Lagbaja, with Church Service

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has commemorated the one-year anniversary of the passing of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, with an interdenominational church service in Abuja.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, in a statement, said: “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; alongside former Service Chiefs and senior officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on Sunday, 9 November 2025, paid glowing tributes to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, OFR, at a solemn interdenominational memorial service held in his honour at the All Saints’ Military Church (Protestant), Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.”

She stressed that the event, marking one year since the passing of Lagbaja on 5 November 2024, was filled with deep reflection and heartfelt remembrance for a soldier whose life epitomised courage, humility, and service to the nation.

In his tribute, Oluyede, described Lagbaja as a fearless commander, compassionate leader, and consummate patriot whose unwavering devotion to duty and love for his troops remain indelible in the annals of the Nigerian Army.

He noted that Lagbaja’s leadership was defined by integrity, empathy, and an uncommon commitment to the welfare of personnel and the unity of the nation.

Oluyede extended the condolences of the Armed Forces to the Lagbaja family, praying for God’s continued strength and comfort.

He stressed that the legacy of the late Army Chief would continue to guide and inspire the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces towards greater professionalism and national service.

Delivering the sermon, the Acting Director of Chaplain Services (Protestant), Lieutenant Colonel Bitrus Nyam, extolled the virtues of the late COAS and urged officers and soldiers to emulate his life of faith, dedication, and patriotism.

He described Lagbaja as a faithful soldier of Christ, a loving father, and a leader who served both God and country with humility and honour.

Highlights of the service included special prayers and thanksgiving for the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, as well as moments of solemn reflection in his memory.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; former Chiefs of Defence Staff, General L. E. O. Irabor (Rtd) and General Christopher Musa (Rtd); the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Maxwell Dangana; the wife of the late COAS, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, presidents of sister organisations, and members of the Lagbaja family.

Also present were members of the 39 Regular Course, senior officers serving and retired, principal staff officers from Defence and Service Headquarters, spouses of officers and soldiers, as well as personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The late Lagbaja was fondly remembered as a visionary leader, a disciplined officer, and a patriot whose selfless service and enduring legacy have continued to inspire generations of soldiers across the Nigerian Armed Forces.