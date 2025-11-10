Anambra Election and Lessons of Protecting Democracy, Integrity of the Ballot 

For a state supposedly marked by insecurity, the just held November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election offered a masterclass in the orchestration of a largely peaceful and credible electoral process. Although it was not without cases of vote buying, however, from pre-election peace accord and intensive security planning by the Nigeria Police Force and meticulous preparation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that for the 2.8 million registered voters, the election became not just a democratic exercise, but a lesson in protecting the integrity of the ballot

The November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election drew over 2.8 million registered voters to the polls in what was widely regarded as a high-stakes off-cycle election. The exercise was closely watched as a test of Nigeria’s electoral institutions, with INEC, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies implementing robust measures to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible voting process.

Pre-election Build-up and Peace Accord

In the days leading up to the Anambra governorship election, tension and anticipation ran high. With the state’s political landscape often charged and its security history mixed, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force left nothing to chance.

Political parties and candidates had earlier signed a peace accord under the supervision of security agencies, committing to non-violence before, during, and after the polls.

The peace accord, backed by several stakeholder meetings, was a vital part of the election engagement rules, underscoring the collective determination to ensure a credible process.

Police Preparation and Security Architecture

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had also directed a special security architecture to neutralise potential flashpoints and guarantee safety across all 21 local government areas.

Thus, in line with the directive, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the election, Benjamin Okolo, led the election whilst activating the air, marine, and tactical units. According to DIG Okolo, these operations were crucial in maintaining calm ahead of the polls.

As election day approached, security coordination in Anambra reached an impressive scale. Checkpoints dotted the highways; armoured personnel carriers were stationed in major towns, and tactical units were visible in strategic locations. The Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had laid the groundwork through community-policing engagements and intelligence gathering.

Ahead of the Anambra governorship election, the groundwork laid by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, proved pivotal in stabilising areas historically prone to electoral unrest.

Recognising the potential for disruption in flashpoints such as Ihiala, Ogbaru, Onitsha, and parts of Aguata, CP Orutugu initiated a comprehensive security and community engagement strategy well before the polls.

The strategy combined visible policing, stakeholder consultations, and pre-election reconnaissance. Police personnel were deployed to sensitive communities to engage with local leaders, youth groups, and traditional authorities, fostering trust and ensuring that any potential threat to peace was identified and neutralised in advance.

In Ihiala, a known hotspot for IPOB-related activity, CP Orutugu’s team conducted clearance operations and liaised closely with community stakeholders to mitigate tensions. The Commissioner also intensified public awareness campaigns in Ogbaru and Onitsha, emphasising law enforcement neutrality and the consequences of election-related violence.

By election day, CP Orutugu’s groundwork had established a strong operational framework. Checkpoints were strategically positioned, and patrols were intensified in high-risk areas. Coupled with air surveillance by the Police Air Wing and support from other security agencies, these measures ensured that voters could exercise their franchise without fear.

How INEC Lived up to Billing

Before the polls, INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan promised that the Anambra governorship election would be free, fair, and conducted according to global best practices, with over 2.8 million registered voters able to participate.

He also assured full preparedness, including tested BVAS machines, secured transport and riverine arrangements, and a strict enforcement of the peace accord and zero tolerance for malpractice or vote buying.

INEC’s preparation was equally methodical as the Commission had spent weeks training ad-hoc staff and fine-tuning the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to reduce delays and irregularities.

Thus on election day, logistics and personnel deployment were concluded on schedule, and the BVAS worked well, just the commission repeatedly emphasised its neutrality and readiness to deliver a credible election.

How Police Secured Security Flashpoints

On election day, the heavy but orderly presence of security personnel defined the atmosphere. Across Onitsha North and South, Ogbaru, Ekwulobia, Agulu, Uga, and other previously volatile communities, security was visibly tight. Patrol vehicles lined major streets, while canine and equestrian units monitored polling areas.

DIG Okolo, who was deployed to oversee security on behalf of the IGP, described the election as “largely peaceful and orderly.” He praised the professionalism of officers and the effectiveness of the security plan in neutralising potential threats.

“We had security phases covering movement of materials, voting, and collation. Every phase was monitored closely, and the result is what you see, a calm and secure process,” he told THISDAY.

“The arrangements put in place under the guidance of the IGP have been excellent. His directives ensured that all agencies performed effectively, and this contributed immensely to the peace we are witnessing,” he added.

He revealed that security coverage was planned in phases — from the movement of election materials and personnel to polling units, through voting, and finally to collation centres. “The architecture will remain until the IGP orders a stand-down,” he added.

The police also deployed canine and equestrian units, armoured vehicles, and checkpoints at strategic points. As a result, there were no major incidents of violence or ballot disruption reported across the state.

Peaceful and Seamless Process

From early morning, voters trickled into polling centres in Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha, and rural areas. INEC officials arrived promptly, accreditation began on time, and BVAS functioned smoothly in most locations. Pregnant women, the elderly, and physically challenged voters were given priority.

By mid-morning, accreditation and voting were proceeding side by side. The atmosphere was calm; police officers maintained visible but non-intrusive presence. Commercial activities continued in some parts of Awka, reflecting a sense of normalcy.

Voters expressed satisfaction with the process. One woman at Amawbia Primary School polling unit said, “The process was seamless. Everything went well; we voted peacefully.” Another voter, Tochukwu, said, “The police were neutral. The environment was peaceful, and BVAS worked fine.”

At polling units across Awka, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia, voters expressed satisfaction with the process. The BVAS machines functioned seamlessly, drastically reducing queues. Elderly citizens and pregnant women were given priority, and the mood was largely relaxed.

Some voters acknowledged isolated attempts at vote buying but said those who refused inducements were still allowed to vote freely. “People came out early, and the security presence gave confidence. Even when rumours of money sharing spread, most ignored it,” one voter at Ezinifite said.

Commercial activities resumed gradually in the afternoon, but security personnel remained stationed at collation centres well into the night.

How Police Air Wing Secured Airspace

By the eve of the election, the Nigeria Police Force had intensified its presence across Anambra. Aerial surveillance helicopters patrolled the skies, while ground forces fanned out to potential flashpoints.

On the day of the election, the Commissioner of Police Martins Nwogo, who led the tactical operations across the state, said the deployment was “comprehensive and intelligence-driven.”

He explained that the Police Air Wing had been monitoring movement patterns and detecting suspicious gatherings. “We are combing all nooks and crannies from the air with a fine-tooth comb to guarantee a hitch-free exercise,” he said.

EFCC Nabs Vote Buyers

Despite the peaceful voting, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded arrests in parts of the state. Acting on intelligence, they apprehended several individuals allegedly involved in vote buying at different polling units.

EFCC officials confirmed to THISDAY in Awka that the suspects were caught either offering cash inducements to voters or collecting money in exchange for votes. “We have arrested some individuals for vote buying and for collecting money to vote. They are in custody and will be charged after the election,” an EFCC official said.

Citing Sections 121 and 127 of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), an INEC official explained that both vote buying and selling are punishable by fines of up to ₦500,000 or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both. “INEC takes this seriously because vote buying undermines the people’s right to freely choose their leaders,” she added.

International Observers Commend Peaceful Process and INEC’s Performance

International and domestic observers praised the conduct of the election and the professionalism of both INEC and security agencies. Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke of the International Association of World Peace Advocates described the exercise as “peaceful, credible, and efficiently managed.”

Speaking from polling units in Awka, he said, “We saw pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities voting peacefully. There was no violence. The BVAS worked well, and INEC responded quickly to minor hitches.”

Nkweke added that international observers from the European Union and other groups were impressed by the strong security presence and inter-agency collaboration. “About eight security agencies were on ground — the police, road safety, civil defence, and others. The environment was calm. So far, we are impressed,” he said.

Police Service Commission Commends IGP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) also commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for its effective coordination during the poll. It lauded the IGP, DIG Okolo, and CP Orutugu for ensuring that the election was largely free, fair, and peaceful.

According to the PSC, “The deployment strategy, surveillance measures, and inter-agency collaboration were well executed. Officers maintained neutrality and professionalism throughout the exercise.”

Post-election: Calm after Victory

As results trickled in, the atmosphere in Anambra remained calm. Security operatives maintained watch at collation centres and major intersections. By the time the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the final results, it was clear that the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Charles Soludo, had secured a convincing victory.

For many observers, the peaceful conclusion of the election underscored a new phase in Anambra’s democratic maturity. The synergy between INEC, security agencies, and civic groups paid off.

DIG Benjamin Okolo summed it up best: “This election shows what happens when preparation meets discipline and professionalism. Anambra has set a benchmark for peaceful elections.”

From the pre-election peace accord to the final announcement, the 2025 Anambra governorship election stood out as an example of collaboration and civic maturity. The synergy between INEC, the Police, EFCC, and observer missions ensured that the will of the people prevailed.

In the end, the polls were not just about who won but how the process unfolded, peacefully, credibly, and in a manner that strengthened faith in Nigeria’s democracy.