Tackle Worsening Insecurity with Urgency, Diplomatic Tact Before Trump Acts, Adeboye Tells Tinubu

*Says Russia or China can’t save Nigeria if US strikes

*Don’t test Trump’s resolve, US lawmaker warns FG

Sunday Ehigiator

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on President Bola Tinubu to tackle Nigeria’s worsening security challenges with urgency and diplomatic tact, while responding to concerns recently raised by United States President Donald Trump.

This is just as a United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, has warned the federal government against underestimating President Trump’s determination to act against the continued killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Speaking after the November Holy Ghost Service of the church, themed “The Eve of Glory,” Pastor Adeboye stressed the sanctity of every human life and advised the federal government to give security chiefs a 90-day ultimatum to eliminate terrorist groups or face dismissal decisively.



The revered cleric noted that he had given similar counsel to the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, but added that despite the initial progress, the efforts were not sustained to achieve lasting peace.

Adeboye stressed that service chiefs must eliminate not only terrorists but also their sponsors, regardless of influence.

He warned that failure to act decisively would worsen the crisis and put the nation at risk of foreign military involvement, adding that “We cannot delay. Action must follow words immediately.”

Adeboye appealed to the service chiefs to know that “This is a test of leadership and that terrorism and its sponsors will not be tolerated. They must act now,” he said.



He further urged the government to identify and expose the sponsors of terrorism and insurgency across the country.

Adeboye also appealed to President Tinubu to engage diplomatically with the US President to secure a 100-day grace period before any international action is taken against Nigeria, saying this window should be used to eradicate terrorism once and for all.

Adeboye said that should America decide to hit Nigeria as threatened by Trump, neither Russia nor China could come to the country’s aid.



“This is not the time for apportioning blame. Our president inherited this problem,” he said.

According to him, “No one is above the law. Sponsors must be held accountable”.

In response to President Trump’s threat, the General Overseer said Nigeria cannot rely on foreign powers for protection.

“If the United States intervenes militarily, countries like China, Russia, or Britain will not come to Nigeria’s rescue. People are dying. Innocent lives are being lost. Leaders must act swiftly, wisely, and decisively.”

“In my usual quiet way, I have related with all the presidents who were around when this trouble started. Whatever I discussed with them privately, I did my best to follow up behind the scenes. But you can only advise the Commander-in-Chief — you can’t command him,” Adeboye said.



“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: ‘Move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. Please find a way to convince the President of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.’

“There was a president — unfortunately, he’s dead now — Buhari, who issued such an order. He is not here to tell you who gave him that advice. He acted on it but didn’t follow through. Three months passed, and the work was not done. I asked him why he didn’t proceed, but I won’t tell you the details.

“My following advice is that when giving orders to the service chiefs, the President should make it clear that they must not only eliminate the terrorists but also their sponsors, no matter how powerful they are.

“When I say our leaders should move fast, diplomatically, and wisely, it’s because if America attacks us, China, Russia, and other world powers will condemn it strongly, but that’s all they’ll do. Britain won’t come to help us. No foreign power will.

“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or arguments. It’s not about Christians or Muslims — innocent people are dying,” he warned.

Don’t Test Trump’s Resolve, US Lawmaker Warns FG

Meanwhile, the United States lawmaker, Moore, has warned the federal government against underestimating President Trump’s determination.

In a post on his X handle yesterday, Moore stated that President Trump is prepared to take decisive measures if the violence persists.

“Do not test President Trump’s resolve – he is serious about ending the ongoing slaughter of Christians in Nigeria,” Moore wrote.

The lawmaker urged the Nigerian authorities to cooperate with Washington in tackling the crisis.

“I am asking the Nigerian government to do the right thing and partner with the United States to protect Christians and end the slaughter of our brothers and sisters in Christ,” he added.