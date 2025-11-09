Kano APC in War of Words over Senate’s Non-confirmation of NERC’s Chairmanship Nominee, Ramat

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Supporters of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and those of the gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Hon. Murtala Sule Garo, respectively, in the 2023 general election, engaged in a war of words at the weekend over the non-confirmation of Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

While Jibrin is said to be eyeing the APC governorship ticket in 2027, Gawuna is also planning to recontest the party’s gubernatorial ticket after losing to Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP in the 2023 governorship poll.

In an open letter, a political group within the Kano APC alleged that Senator Jibrin worked behind the scenes to frustrate Ramat’s confirmation.

The letter, addressed to Jibrin, was signed by the forum’s chairman, Dr. Muhammad Ali Al-Hassan, and Secretary, Yusuf Abdullahi.

In the letter, the group expressed concern over what it described as “credible reports” indicating that the lawmaker has been lobbying the members of the National Assembly and the Presidency to derail Ramat’s nomination.

Jibrin’s supporters, who debunked the allegation, also verbally attacked Gawuna’s supporters.

But in a swift response, the Chairman of the Kano state Chapter of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, cautioned party members in the state against actions and utterances that could create divisions within the party.

In a statement he signed, the APC chairman expressed concern that the controversy is threatening to sow discord among party members and their various support groups in the state.

He noted that some of the remarks being circulated by Jibrin’s supporters and those aligned with the APC gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates were unhelpful and detrimental to the unity of the party.

“The issue at hand falls squarely within the constitutional responsibilities of the Presidency and the Nigerian Senate,” Abbas emphasised.

“While it is the prerogative of the Presidency to make nominations for appointments, it is the duty of the Senate to screen and confirm such nominees in line with constitutional provisions,” he added.

He reminded party members that despite the differences that often arise in politics, the APC has always been a united and cohesive family.

He urged members not to allow disagreements over a single appointment to weaken the bond that has held the party together over the years.