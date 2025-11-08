PDP Crisis Deepens as Mao Ohuabunwa Emerges Factional BoT Chairman

.Damagum group steps up preparations for national convention

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the factional acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, has sacked the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led Board of Trustees, (BoT) and inaugurated a new Board led by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

This was as another factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has said that preparations for the party’s National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, are moving smoothly, describing it as a step to reinforce unity and refocus party direction.

Senator Ohuabunwa’s emergence yesterday followed an emergency meeting of the party’s stakeholders at Life Camp, Abuja, to deliberate extensively on the recent developments within the party, particularly the implications of the landmark judgement of the Federal High Court and the forthcoming National Convention.

Isah Dansidi also replaced Senator Isah Makarfi as the Secretary in the new scheme of things.

The inauguration was attended by party stalwarts, including founding member and former Governor Enugu State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The factional acting National Chairman, Mohammed, said the Wabara-led Board was dissolved for loss of moral authority, political neutrality and for drifting the party from the very principles that once held the party together.

He asserted the readiness of the party to rebuild its moral foundation and restore internal democracy through fairness, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

He said the credibility of the previous Board of Trustees, led by Wabara, lost the moral balance expected of that noble institution, noting his leadership became heavily questioned, and the continued role of the BoT in national advisory matters had become untenable.

Mohammed rebuked the suspended National Chairman, Damagun of compromising the party’s moral compass by impunity and selective enforcement of party rule.

He said the Federal High Court judgement was not an attack on the PDP, but a wakeup call to return to its roots and restore the order and ideals that made it the pride of African democracy.

Ohuabunwa, who read the communique, jointly signed with Dansidi, after the emergency meeting reaffirmed that the PDP remains one indivisible, united, and democratic family firmly committed to the ideals of justice, equity, and progress the founding ethos of the party.

He noted that the BoT recognised the authority of all legally constituted organs of the party and reiterated its confidence in the ongoing efforts to restore internal order, discipline, and constitutional adherence in line with the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on October 31, 2025.

The communique reads in part: “The Board noted that the immediate past BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, having publicly taken positions in the ongoing intra-party crisis, can no longer continue to serve in their previous capacities in order to preserve the neutrality, integrity, and moral authority of the BoT.

“Accordingly, the Board unanimously approved the election of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who, like Senator Adolphus Wabara, hails from the South. Hon. Isah Dansidi, who, like Senator Ahmed Makarfi hails from the North, as the Chairman and Secretary of the newly constituted Board of Trustees respectively.

“The meeting further expressed appreciation to the outgoing officers for their past services to the Party and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“The BoT commends all stakeholders for their resilience and continued faith in the PDP despite recent challenges. It calls on every member to continue to act with maturity, mutual respect, and shared commitment to the. unity and progress of the party.”.

The BoT also vowed to support the conduct of a credible, transparent, and inclusive National Convention, provided all pre-convention processes strictly adhered to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, the INEC guidelines, the party’s Constitution, and the judicial pronouncement of the Federal High Court on October 31, 2025.

The Board declared that it was only through adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, the INEC Guidelines, the party’s Constitution, and mutual respect that the PDP can continue to serve as the true custodian of Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

It also reaffirmed supremacy in law of the judgement of the Federal High Court than the interim order of the Oyo State High Court.

It claimed that since the Federal High Court judgement had been appealed the proposed National Convention be postponed until the Court of Appeal delivers its decision out of respect for prudence and judicial processes.

The Board of Trustees urged all leaders, members, and supporters of the PDP across the country and in the diaspora to close ranks, uphold constitutionalism, and work collectively toward a successful National Convention that will further consolidate the unity and credibility of the party.

Meanwhile, factional National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Damagum who announced ongoing preparations for planned National Convention while fielding questions from journalists in Bauchi yesterday, explained that the party has put in place committees to ensure a peaceful and transparent convention, stressing that internal disagreements have been resolved to allow delegates focus on shaping the party’s collective future direction.

He noted that the convention will serve as a defining moment for the PDP, providing an opportunity to reposition the party ahead of future elections and re-engage Nigerians who are seeking credible political alternatives nationwide.

He appealed to citizens, party supporters, and stakeholders to rally behind PDP’s objectives, emphasisng the need for unity and collective commitment as the convention approaches, stating that participation will strengthen decisions taken during the exercise.

He maintained that the PDP remains positioned to present an agenda that addresses governance challenges, adding that the convention will reaffirm the party’s resolve to offer Nigerians a credible leadership alternative in the political landscape.

Damagum further assured that the party will continue engaging members and supporters across the country to sustain momentum before and after the convention, stressing that dialogue is essential for strengthening democratic participation within the party.