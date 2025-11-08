Lagos State Unveils Nigeria’s First Grassroots Football

Partnership with UK Community Club, Abbey Rangers

The Lagos State Sports Commission has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership between the Lagos State Government and Abbey Rangers Football Club, a renowned community football institution in the United Kingdom, setting a new benchmark for grassroots football development in Nigeria.

This collaboration marks Nigeria’s inaugural link with UK community clubs at the grassroots level, offering budding young athletes and technical officials an unparalleled pathway to international training and global exposure, fundamentally redefining how local talent is nurtured. Under this strategic collaboration, Abbey Rangers FC will work with the Lagos State Sports Commission to deliver a comprehensive grassroots development framework spanning seven key pillars. The partnership encompasses talent development, coaching capacity enhancement, sports science integration, community engagement, policy advisory support, resource mobilisation, and infrastructure optimisation. This multifaceted approach ensures that the collaboration extends beyond traditional football training to establish a sustainable sports ecosystem that addresses every dimension of athlete development, from facility access and technical education to performance analytics and career progression pathways.

The collaboration will implement state-wide scouting programmes in schools and communities, offering technical training, scholarships, and holistic athlete support. An innovative athlete mentorship scheme will connect professional coaches and players with emerging talent, providing guidance on discipline, skill development, and career navigation, ensuring that discovery leads to genuine developmental support.

Central to the partnership is the prioritisation of athlete and human capacity development, which will strengthen coaching and technical growth through accredited certification courses, regular workshops, and international exchange opportunities for Lagos-based athletes, coaches and administrators.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Lekan Fatodu, described the partnership as a landmark step in Lagos’ mission to build a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem.

According to Fatodu, “This partnership represents a deliberate effort to connect Lagos with global best practices in grassroots football development. Abbey Rangers brings proven capacity in grassroots development, professional networks, and a commitment to community engagement that aligns perfectly with our vision. Through this alliance, we will create opportunities for our budding young athletes and build a knowledge bridge for coaches, administrators, and sports managers.”

Fatodu further expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to sports development. “Mr Governor has consistently demonstrated that sport is not an afterthought but a strategic priority for youth development, community cohesion, and economic advancement. The Governor’s substantial investments in sports, progressive policies encouraging public-private partnerships, and personal passion for creating opportunities for residents the state have made this collaboration possible. We are deeply appreciative of his leadership and his belief in the power of sports to build character, create opportunities, and position Lagos as Africa’s premier sporting destination.”

The Chairman of Abbey Rangers Football Club, Mr Nick Riley, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, describing it as a meaningful opportunity to bridge cultures and expand the reach of grassroots football development. “We are proud to partner with Lagos State on this visionary initiative. Abbey Rangers has always believed that community football can be a powerful tool for development, inclusion, and opportunity. This collaboration allows us to share our experience and model of grassroots development with one of Africa’s most dynamic cities. Together, we will empower young athletes, raise coaching standards, and create an environment where talent can truly thrive. We look forward to building lasting connections between our communities and helping shape the next generation of football talent.”

As Nigeria’s first structured grassroots football partnership with a UK community club, the Lagos State–Abbey Rangers collaboration signals a shift in how sports development is approached at the state level. Through the collective willpower of stakeholders and the government, this initiative is set to deliver lasting impact, transforming Lagos into a model for sustainable sports excellence where every young person, regardless of background or location, can access quality training and genuine pathways to achievement.