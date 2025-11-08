ICIR Unveils NativeAI to Revolutionise Newsroom Transcription and Translation

Prosper Taiwo





The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has unveiled NativeAI, a new artificial intelligence tool designed to solve everyday newsroom challenges, particularly transcription and translation.



Speaking at a one-day sensitisation meeting with journalists and media stakeholders in Lagos, recently, ICIR Executive Director, Dayo Aiyetan, described NativeAI as a technological solution developed to address practical problems faced by journalists. The Lagos meeting followed a similar engagement held in Abuja the previous week.



“Journalism today is driven by technology,” Aiyetan said, adding, “The NativeAI, built and released a few weeks ago, is an AI-driven tool that enables journalists, newsrooms, and other users to transcribe audio-visual files and translate them. It’s not just about transcribing interviews but also about translating them.”



He explained that the ICIR developed the tool to save journalists valuable time spent on manual transcription and to improve newsroom efficiency.

“Now that we have developed the tool, we are handing it over to newsrooms, journalists, and others who will use it. We expect that beyond this room, everyone will take an interest in using this app and sharing it with colleagues,” Aiyetan added.



The NativeAI currently translates files into three major Nigerian languages – Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, with plans to expand its functionality to more Nigerian and African languages.



During her presentation, ICIR Programme Officer, Eunice Enoch, described NativeAI as a “bridge between sounds and text,” capable of reducing one hour of work to just five minutes. She noted that the model was developed to promote inclusivity and overcome the communication barriers created by Nigeria’s linguistic diversity.



“Nigeria is home to over 500 languages, a collection of radiant cultures and voices, yet this richness often creates walls between communities, journalists, and stories,” Enoch said. “NativeAI was born from these challenges to make information more accessible and newsroom work more efficient.”



Participants at the event experienced a live demonstration of NativeAI on their mobile devices and laptops. ICIR’s ICT Officer, Abdulazeez Gobir, guided attendees through hands-on activities, showing how to record, upload, and test the tool’s transcription and translation capabilities.



“This model generates speech-to-text transcription, instant translation, and live event transcription. It allows you to generate clear, exportable transcripts and translations that fit editorial workflows,” Gobir explained.



The ICIR said it hopes NativeAI will strengthen media innovation, enhance inclusion, and improve the quality of storytelling across Nigerian newsrooms.