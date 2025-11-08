Aliyu Inaugurates SON Office in Sokoto as Organisation Vows to Sustain Clampdown on Manufacturers of Substandard Products

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has inaugurated the new office complex of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in the state.

During the inauguration, Governor Aliyu, represented by his Deputy Alhaji Muhammad Idris Gobir, described the new office complex as a milestone for industrial growth and consumer protection in the state.

Aliyu said the new edifice symbolised national progress and reflected the state’s commitment to quality and standards.

“This project speaks volumes about SON’s dedication to promoting standards and ensuring that Nigerian goods and services meet global expectations,” he said.

The governor noted that the new office complex was also in line with the state’s agenda, which emphasises innovation, productivity, and accountability.

“Standards give value to innovation; they ensure that our local products meet international standards, enabling them to compete favourably anywhere in the world,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the office would benefit farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers by bringing SON’s certification services closer to them.

“This proximity will strengthen collaboration between SON and the state government to ensure consumer safety and boost investor confidence,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Trade, Investment and Industry, Senator John Ewan Eno, said the inauguration of the facility in Sokoto would not only expand the activities of the organisation from the state to all other neighbouring states, it will reduce travelling to Lagos, Enugu laboratories for analysis.

The minister urged organisation to check substandard products and imbibe a standard assurance culture by making use of the agency’s services, warning the government through SON would continue the clampdown by arresting and prosecuting offenders in the overall interest of the citizens.

He commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his infrastructural development and industrial policy that enhance diversification of economy which reduces overdependence on oil.

According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to fraudsters and those engaging in the production of substandard products that SON is weaponised with teeth to arrest, confiscate and prosecute any offender or group of offenders who violate the laws relating to standards of goods and services in Nigeria.”

“The Organisation has recorded significant achievements in the prosecution of offenders in the past years, and more arrests and prosecutions are on the way especially for foreign nationals and their Nigerian collaborators who try to turn Nigeria into a dumping ground for sub-standard products. SON is coming hard on violators; and the Director General and his Management have assured me of their preparedness to work with individuals or groups to collectively improve the lives of Nigerians through standards and to make Nigeria stand tall in the comity of Nations.”

On his part, the Director General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, said the new office complex and the laboratory would in no small measure enhance the services of the organisation in certifying quality products for the use of the people.

“The commissioning of this office complex today signifies the resolve by SON management to bequeath a functional substructure as part of the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) to every state of the Federation.

“This will help improve our services by bringing it closer to the people especially in the areas of conformity assessment and laboratory testing of products to relevant standards.

“Testing of products to relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) and International Standards by SON laboratories means products from Sokoto State and environs can compete favourably locally and through export at the international markets.”