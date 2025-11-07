Intelligence Collaboration Key to Ending Insecurity in North West, Uba Sani Declares

•House probe security intervention funds

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said intelligence-led collaboration remained the most effective tool for addressing security threats in the North-West and beyond.

The governor stated this yesterday while declaring open a conference of state Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the North-West.

This was as the House of Representatives, has commenced investigation into all security intervention funds disbursed by the federal government from 2020 till date.

Represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu, SAN, Sani emphasised the crucial role the DSS has been playing in safeguarding democracy, preempting threats across the federation.

He said the conference provided an opportunity for reflection, coordination, and strategic renewal.

He explained that his administration has consistently prioritised intelligence-driven approaches by partnering closely the DSS and other security agencies to detect and disrupt threats ranging from violent extremism and sabotage to misinformation.

According to Sani, “Modern security management requires more than traditional intelligence gathering,” calling for greater investment in analytical capacity, inter-agency trust, and technology-driven intelligence systems.

Meanwhile, the House has said the probe would cover all intervention heads, special allocations, and procurement processes undertaken by beneficiary agencies.

The committee added that it would also assess the impact of the spending on security outcomes across Nigeria.

Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, Hon. Zakaria Nyampa,disclosed this at the inauguration of the committee yesterday in Abuja at the National Assembly.

He, however, assured that the committee would ensure transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline in the management of resources meant to protect Nigerians.

Nyampa said the investigation was necessitated by the widening gap between huge budgetary allocations to the security sector and the continuing wave of insecurity across the country.

“This is not a witch-hunt. Our duty is to ensure that every naira released for security serves its purpose to safeguard lives and property. We are determined to follow the money with diligence, objectivity, and patriotism,” he said.