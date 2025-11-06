Tinubu Felicitates THISDAY Editorial Board Chairman, Olusegun Adeniyi, at 60

.Lauds his dexterity, brilliance, knack for excellence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the Chairman of THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The President, in a tribute, hailed the Adeniyi’s dexterity, brilliance and knack for excellence in whatever he does as reflected in the books authored so far by him

President Tinubu, in the eight-paragraph tribute he signed, stated, inter alia:

“Dear Segun,

“With great delight, I extend my congratulations to you on your 60th birthday today.

“Turning 60 is an important milestone. I join your friends and family to celebrate you on this special day.

“As a journalist and one of our nation’s most-read columnists, you have set the pace for disciplined conversations and informed commentary.

“You have also remained a significant voice and conscience of many Nigerians through your dispassionate treatises on developments in our nation.

“As spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, you acquitted yourself well. As chairman of the editorial board of THISDAY newspapers, you have kept to the rubric of the noble profession of journalism.

“I commend your dexterity, brilliance, and knack for excellence, clearly evident in the many best-selling books you have authored. You are one of our nation’s prolific chroniclers, and the fourth estate of the realm is fortunate to have you as an esteemed member.

“I thank you for your contributions to scholarship, and I pray that as you celebrate your diamond jubilee, God Almighty will grant you many years of good health.”