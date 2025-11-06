Ogbuku Urges APC Faithful in Bayelsa to Support Governor Diri

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa to give absolute support to the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, as the new leader of the party in the state.

Ogbuku, who made the call in Yenagoa, while speaking with journalists, on the occasion of the formal reception of the governor into APC, acknowledged that he already has a good track record in impactful development in the state, noting he would bring his experience to bear and add more value to what he has already achieved in the party.

The NDDC boss joined the national and state leadership of the party to welcome the governor into the progressive party.

He said his coming marks a new dawn in the political landscape of Bayelsa and signifies a unifying moment that will further strengthen the foundations of democracy and good governance in the state.

According to Ogbuku, the governor’s decision to join the APC was a demonstration of a shared vision for peace, progress, and prosperity.

He said, “As one united and progressive family, our focus remains steadfast; to consolidate on the achievements of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and to work with renewed dedication, loyalty, and purpose toward his re-election and the continued advancement of our nation under his visionary and reform-driven leadership.”

Ogbuku declared that with Bayelsa State now strategically aligned with the centre, it was possible for the reinvigorated political family to unlock unprecedented opportunities for development, economic growth, and inclusive governance.

“This represents a decisive step toward ensuring the dividends of democracy reach every community and citizen of the state,” he said.