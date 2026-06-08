Stop Scaring Travellers Away From Plateau, Group Tells Dalung

The Plateau Advocates for Peaceful Co-existence has faulted former Minister of Youth and Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung, over what it described as a misleading claim that highways leading to Jos are unsafe for travellers.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr. Bulus Ayuba, the group said Dalung’s remarks amounted to a false narrative capable of demarketing Plateau State and discouraging visitors, investors and residents from carrying out lawful social and economic activities.

Ayuba acknowledged that some rural communities in the state had suffered attacks over the years, but insisted that such incidents should not be used to misrepresent the entire state or diminish its identity as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

According to him, the people of Plateau have continued to show resilience, hospitality and unity despite security challenges in some areas.

He urged the public to disregard what he called Dalung’s misleading assertion and continue with lawful commercial, social and economic activities that support livelihoods and promote national cohesion.

The group maintained that major routes from Abuja, Bauchi and Gombe to Jos remain accessible and safe for travellers, adding that business activities are going on unhindered across the state.

It also stated that highways linking Plateau North, Plateau Central and Plateau South are safe for movement.

Ayuba further argued that Jos has remained a safe haven for thousands of internally displaced persons fleeing insecurity from parts of the North-East and other regions of the country.

He said this reality confirms the relative peace, stability and hospitality that Plateau State continues to offer residents and visitors.

“Plateau remains the Home of Peace and Tourism. The fact that some rural communities have endured attacks does not erase the identity, resilience and welcoming spirit of the people,” the statement added.