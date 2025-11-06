  • Thursday, 6th November, 2025

Man Denies Reports of Police Arrest Over Alleged Fake Kidnap

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Mr. Andrew Paul Audu has denied media reports claiming he was arrested by the Nigeria Police for allegedly faking his own kidnap, describing the story as entirely false and malicious.

Reacting to the report through his lawyer, Esther Atsumbe of Godwin Idoko & Associates, Mr. Audu said the publication was “utterly false, fabricated, and made without any iota of truth or journalistic verification.”

The reports in question alleged that Mr. Audu went missing on March 8, 2025, reportedly claiming to have been abducted by political opponents, and was later arrested by police operatives in Abuja on October 31, 2025 for allegedly staging the incident.

However, his lawyer dismissed these claims, insisting that her client has never been arrested or connected to any case of self-kidnapping or related offences.

“Our client has never at any time been arrested for or connected with any alleged self-kidnap or related offence,” Ms. Atsumbe stated.

