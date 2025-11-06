Firm Unveils Mini City in P/Harcourt to Attract Executives

A mini-city within the Garden City to be known as the PH-Airport City has been unveiled in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

The estate located near the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Omagwa area of the state is said to be a piece of investment initiative to attract back topmost executives most of whom fled the Garden City in recent years in the wake of threats of insecurity.

In his presentation, the Managing Director and CEO of Masta Services, Ugo Ohuabunwa, who is doubles as the Managing Partner of Masta-Rivers Development Company Ltd, said concerned developers were aggrieved that the city was undergoing infrastructure decay, requiring urgent action, hence, the idea of a mini-city within the city.