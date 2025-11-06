Citing Consumer Exploitation, FCCPC Shuts 5 Textile Warehouses in Kano

•Tunji Bello restates zero tolerance for acts that threaten fair competition

James Emejo in Abuja





The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), yesterday said it shut down warehouses of five textile distributors engaged in unethical business practices in Kano State.

The companies were reportedly engaged in deceptive sale of underweight and shortened fabric materials to unsuspecting consumers in breach of the provisions of the FCCPA (2018).

The commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, in a statement, said the enforcement exercise was led by its Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka.

The action is a culmination of weeks-long surveillance around Kano markets by FCCPC and the establishment of the prevalence of the sale of fabric materials significantly below the standard length or measurement indicated by retailers, while charging consumers the full price, the statement added.

Section 123(1) of the FCCPA states that no retailer, trader or supplier shall, in the course of trade or for the purpose of promoting or marketing any goods, make any representation to a consumer in a manner that is false, misleading, erroneous, or deceptive in any way, including in respect of the quantity or price at which goods are supplied.

Similarly, Section 125(1) prohibits any undertaking from engaging in conduct that directly or indirectly implies a false or misleading representation concerning a material fact to a consumer or prospective consumer.

Investigations however, revealed that the products were imported, marketed, distributed, advertised and warehoused at Nos 238, 249, 313, 315, 413 and 428 Gandun Abada Layout; Nos 38 & 40 Ibrahim Taiwo Road; No 87 Bua Rice Mills Street; Links I, II & III Ajasa Inuwa Wada Road and No 287 Gandun Albasa New Layout in Kano city.

Reacting to the development, Executive Vice Chiarman/Chief Executive of FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, reiterated the commission’s zero tolerance for any practice that exploits Nigerian consumers or distorts the market or threatens fair competition.

He said, “By undermining honest traders and businesses that comply with lawful standards, this nefarious practice of selling underweight products can drive legitimate retailers out of the market, thereby reducing consumer choice and entrenching anti-competitive behaviour.”

He reassured the public that the commission will continue to deploy lawful means to deter such exploitative conduct in all markets across the country.

Retailers, distributors, and suppliers across the country were reminded of their obligation under the law to provide goods that conform to declared descriptions, measurements, and standards.

Bello commended the diligence of the FCCPC team involved in the operation and also thanked the security agencies for their cooperation in the exercise.

According to the statement, the textile products involved in the sharp practices included LGR Product, U&Me Product, Nana Tex Product, V Levintus Product and Mama Africa Product, Hightex Product, UE Product, S-U Velt Product and Jisiki Product.