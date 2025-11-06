  • Thursday, 6th November, 2025

Casa Launches Digital Bank, Unveils Snap to Pay Feature

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Casa Microfinance Bank, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has commenced operations in Nigeria with a promise of  banking experience designed to be faster, simpler, and more connected for all Nigerians.

The  launch event to herald the bank’s operations  which held with pomp and pageantry amidst thrilling preferences in Lagos, was led by comedian and host Ushbebe and Timi Dakolo.

Commenting, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder  of Casa Microfinance Bank, Adenike Akanbi, said:  “Banking has evolved to digital payments but payments is still broken in some aspects. We have replaced queues with apps but some of their operations have remained clunky, difficult to operate. Users have been forced to download different apps to conduct simple banking tasks. What if we could attend to all your banking needs in one place with a simple feature of a tweet or snapping a photo?”

“Casa will bring you ease and is stable and secure,” said Abisola Jinadu, the bank’s managing director. “Our app is secure and the fastest app.”

Founded in 2021 by ex-bankers, Ogo Anerobi, and Adenike Akanbi, the company spent two years in a conceptual phase. It expanded operations from supply chain financing to digital suite of products designed to make banking simpler and more suited to modern banking trends. 

The bank operates several features that help customers send and receive money, save money and pay bills. 

A key feature the bank unveiled was its Snap and Pay feature that enables users send money just by utilising an in-app snap feature. 

The bank also features other modes like the Casa tag, next lock, dream fund, flexflow and Squad Save which helps the users save money twowards certain goals.

