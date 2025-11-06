  • Thursday, 6th November, 2025

Bishop Kukah to Deliver Keynote as Dr Reuben Abati Unveils Three New Books at 60th Birthday Celebration

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, will be headlining the public presentation of three new books authored by renowned journalist, broadcaster, and public intellectual, Dr. Reuben Abati, on Friday, November 7, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kukah, widely respected as a social crusader, bridge builder, and advocate for inclusive governance, will deliver the keynote address, titled, “Nigeria: Time to Re-Load.”

The event, organised by Caltop Publications Nigeria Limited, will also coincide with Abati’s 60th birthday celebration, offering a moment to reflect on his life’s work as one of Nigeria’s most influential voices in journalism, media, and national development.

The books to be presented are Portraits: People, Politics and Society, A Love Letter & Other Stories, and How Goodluck Jonathan Became President.

Collectively, they reflect Abati’s versatility as a storyteller, analyst, and historian of Nigeria’s evolving political and social landscape.

Kukah, who has long championed the cause of justice, peace, and good governance, is expected to set the tone for a robust national conversation through his keynote, drawing on decades of experience as a cleric, scholar, and peace advocate.

The event is also expected to attract leading figures from the media, academia, politics, and the clergy, all gathering to honour Abati’s contributions to public discourse and intellectual thought.

The presentation begins at 10am at the NIIA Auditorium, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

