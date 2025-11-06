Again, Court Offers Nnamdi Kanu Another Opportunity to Defend Terrorism Charges

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, offered leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, another opportunity to open his defence in the alleged terrorism trial.

The judge’s action was perceived to have been borne out of his desire to hear all parties and peruse evidence from all parties before arriving at a verdict.

While the prosecution had since June closed its case after calling five witnesses and tendering bundles of documentary and video evidence, Kanu had repeatedly stated that he would not enter into any defence because “there is no valid charge against me”.

Just as in the past four proceedings, he declined to open his defence, insisting that the terrorism law on which he was standing trial has been repealed.

The defendant took hours to address the court on why the charges against him could not stand.

He claimed that the Supreme Court in the judgement that returned his case to the trial court, made it abundantly clear that the charge be amended because the one against him had allegedly been repealed.

The defendant submitted further that up till now, the charge had not been amended by the prosecution, thereby violating the order of the apex court.

Kanu persistently insisted that the refusal of the federal government to amend the charge was fatal to his trial, adding that no trial could hold under a repealed law.

“Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act has been repealed. I cannot put in defence under a repealed law. I won’t do that,” he said.

While the judge intervened by urging the defendant to keep his gun powder dry, Kanu remained adamant, stressing that he has not seen any reason to open defence in the instant charge.

At a point, however, he agreed to enter his defence, and informed the court of his need to consult with his four legal consultants: Nnaemeka Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Okpara, and Mandela Umegborogu, who were all present in court.

Based on this, the judge repeated his plea to him to consult with legal practitioners conversant with criminal laws to aid his defence.

Earlier, counsel to the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, had requested the court to sustain its earlier order that Kanu opens his defence or waive his right to do so.

Omotosho said he was inclined to bend backward again to give Kanu another opportunity to have a rethink to open defence or forget it.