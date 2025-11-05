UNICEF Hails Kaduna as First State to Implement RUFF Initiative

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has hailed Kaduna State for becoming the first sub-national government in Nigeria to adopt and implement the Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) initiative.

At a meeting with Governor Uba Sani on Tuesday at the Government House, Kaduna, UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, noted the state’s commitment to child health and nutrition is exemplary.

She said Kaduna had shown strong leadership and consistency in meeting its counterpart funding obligations, adding that “Kaduna State stands out as a model for others to follow.”

Abdelatef said, the government’s proactive adoption and implementation of the RUTF initiative underscore a deep commitment to improving the lives of children and ensuring that no child suffers from malnutrition.

She stressed that the meeting with the governor and officials was a defining moment in the partnership between UNICEF and the state government.

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to sustain the progress.

He said the RUTF initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat malnutrition and promote inclusive development.

According to the governor, the launch of the RUTF distribution across the state is a vital step toward ending severe acute malnutrition.

“We are determined that no child will be left behind in the fight for survival, growth, and a healthier future,” Sani said.

He commended UNICEF’s enduring partnership, noting that it continues to yield “transformative results” in health, nutrition, education, and water sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Sani also cited Kaduna’s participation in the Accelerating Sanitation and Water for All (ASWA III) project, saying “Kaduna remains the only participating state in Nigeria as proof of the government’s vision to build resilient, inclusive systems that protect the vulnerable and nurture human capital.”

Sani said, “the recognition by UNICEF reinforces our values of transparency, efficiency, and purposeful leadership.

“We take great pride in this milestone and remain committed to expanding access to quality healthcare, clean water, and adequate nutrition for every child in Kaduna State. “Together we will continue to build a Kaduna defined by equity, dignity, and shared progress.”