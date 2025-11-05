Troops Thwart Terrorists’ Attack on Military Base in Borno, Kill Scores

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, successfully thwarted a coordinated terrorist attack on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kangar, located at Mallam Fatori in Borno State, in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, stated that the assault, launched at about 0430 hours by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, involved armed drones and mortar fire targeting the base’s defensive positions.

He praised the troops, reinforced by the main force from the battalion under Sector 3, for displaying exceptional gallantry and tactical superiority in repelling the attack.

“Despite the initial use of drones and indirect fire, the troops held their ground, engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight supported by close air support from Nigerien Fighter Ground Attack platforms.

“The terrorists, overwhelmed by the superior firepower and coordination of the joint force, retreated in disarray into the waterways of the Tumbuns, evacuating several casualties,” Uba wrote.

A post-battle assessment confirmed the neutralisation of six terrorists and the recovery of five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 258 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 ammunition, five RPG bombs, four armed drone bombs, five 36-type hand grenades, two bandoliers, and one Android phone.

Follow-on air interdiction by the Nigerian Air Force, in conjunction with the Nigerien Air Force, further neutralised additional scores of the terrorists,” he said.

Uba regretted that a few personnel of the Joint Task Force and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) sustained minor injuries during the engagement.

“They have been evacuated by Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) platforms for medical attention and are in stable condition. The MNJTF also provided Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) support to enhance situational awareness for the ground troops,” he added.

He revealed that exploitation operations were ongoing in the waterways and adjoining areas to track fleeing terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.

Uba noted that troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remained high as they maintained dominance in the area.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their resilience, courage, and professionalism in the face of adversity.

It reaffirmed that the Nigerian Armed Forces remained committed to restoring peace and security in the North East region through sustained and coordinated operations.