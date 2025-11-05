REX Boss: We Exceeded Our Financial Target in 2024 

Ebere Nwoji

REX Insurance said it exceeded its financial targets for the year ended December 31st, 2024 having grown its premium income by 72 percent to stand at N28.76 billion in 2024, and total assets at N56.10 billion.

The company said this success was achieved despite a complex and dynamic global economic environment which businesses waded through the year.

REX Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu at a press briefing in Lagos said the firm’s performance during the period was a testament to the strength of its business model, the dedication of its exceptional team, and the success of long-term strategy.

“Our vision is to continuously reinvent ourselves to be more responsive to our customers’ needs; by adopting a customer-centric approach across all business units and investing in our people and technology, we aim not only to enhance our service offerings but also to become one of the best places to work, aligning with our core values,” she said. According to the Rex boss, despite facing significant challenges, including a large claim that impacted on our financial standing, we are pleased to report that the company successfully met its obligations and settled the claim in a timely manner.