  • Tuesday, 4th November, 2025

REX Boss: We Exceeded Our Financial Target in 2024 

Business | 7 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

REX Insurance said it exceeded its financial targets for  the year ended December 31st, 2024 having grown its premium income by 72 percent to stand at  N28.76 billion in 2024, and total assets  at N56.10 billion.

The company said this success was achieved despite  a complex and dynamic global economic environment which businesses waded through the year.

REX Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu  at a press briefing in Lagos said the firm’s performance during the period was a testament to the strength of its  business model, the dedication of its  exceptional team, and the success of  long-term strategy.

“Our vision is to continuously reinvent ourselves to be more responsive to our customers’ needs; by adopting a customer-centric approach across all business units and investing in our people and technology, we aim not only to enhance our service offerings but also to become one of the best places to work, aligning with our core values,” she said. According to the Rex boss, despite facing significant challenges, including a large claim that impacted on our financial standing, we are pleased to report that the company successfully met its obligations and settled the claim in a timely manner. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.