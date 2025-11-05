New Military Spokesperson, Uba, Assumes Duty, Pledges to Counter False Narratives

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The newly appointed Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier General Samaila Mohammed Uba, has officially assumed duty at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) after a colourful but brief handover ceremony.

General Uba, who succeeded Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, yesterday in Abuja, pledged to counter terrorists’ false narratives and misinformation, reaffirming military’s commitment to truth and transparency in its public communication.

He said the Directorate of Defence Information, under his leadership, would focus on four strategic priorities — unity of purpose, timeliness and transparency, digital innovation, and effective media relations.

Describing himself as the historian of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Uba stated that one of his core tasks was to ensure that the sacrifices of military heroes were recorded truthfully, celebrated proudly, and remembered eternally.

“Presently, we operate in a landscape where misinformation can erode trust in seconds. Adversaries exploit vulnerabilities in our information ecosystem, seeking to divide us. Let me be clear: we will not cede ground.

“Through rigorous fact-checking, public education campaigns, and partnerships with the media and cybersecurity experts, we will fortify Nigeria’s defence information architecture. I assure the Chief of Defence Staff that I will uphold the highest standards of integrity and innovation in this role,” he said.

Addressing the Directors of Public Relations and Information of the Services, he urged them to embrace their responsibilities with vigour, total commitment, and professionalism, noting that every press release, social media post, and public engagement contributes to national security and defence.

Uba also emphasised that the military would leverage cutting-edge technology — including data analytics, social media engagement, and multimedia storytelling — to connect with younger audiences and global stakeholders.

“Our digital footprint must mirror the agility and precision of our Armed Forces,” he added.

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing DDI, Brigadier General Gusau, urged the media to extend the same goodwill, cooperation, and solidarity to his successor, stressing that collaboration between the military and the media remains vital to accurate national defence reporting.

“Together, we can ensure that the narrative of Nigeria’s defence sector reflects its sacrifices and triumphs,” Gusau said.

In a related development, the National President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Mernan Femi Oluyede, pledged to introduce comprehensive support initiatives for widows and orphans of fallen heroes.

The wife of the Chief of Defence Staff also promised to enhance psychosocial and mental health support for members and expand DEPOWA’s medical and humanitarian outreaches across barracks communities.

Speaking during a handing-over ceremony at the DEPOWA Secretariat in Abuja, Mrs Oluyede said her leadership would prioritise family welfare, women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship, and digital capacity-building.

“As officers and personnel dedicate their lives to securing the nation, we must stand as the shield behind the shield — protecting and strengthening the families who defend the nation,” she stated.

In her valedictory address, outgoing DEPOWA President Mrs Oghogho Musa expressed gratitude for her husband’s over three decades of active military service and highlighted the DEPOWA College as one of her most cherished achievements — a legacy project aimed at equipping children with knowledge, skills, and leadership values for a brighter future.