NAHCO Grows Profit by 46% to N18b in Q3 2025

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has further strengthened its impressive earnings outlook with the third quarter results showing double-digit growths across key performance indicators within the nine-month period.

The nine-month results of NAHCO for the period ended September 30, 2025 released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) at the weekend showed strong growths across sales and profitability, with a 47 per cent increase in net earnings underlining the increased capacity of the leading aviation handling and logistics group to sustain improved returns to shareholders.

The report showed that total revenue rose by 40.7 per cent from N33.95 billion in third quarter 2024 to N47.76 billion in third quarter 2025, driven by renewed and new business contracts and expanding business activities across the subsidiaries. Gross profit rose by 37.1 per cent to N28.43 billion in third quarter 2025 as against N20.74 billion in third quarter 2024, showing top-line cost efficiency despite domestic and global inflationary pressures.

Operating profit jumped by 40.8 per cent from N12.88 billion to N18.14 billion, underlining the fact that the performance of the company was driven by business operations rather than financial or structural management. Profit before tax leapt by 46 per cent to N17.94 billion in third quarter 2025 compared with N12.29 billion in third quarter 2024.

After taxes, net profit stood at N13.46 billion, representing a remarkable increase of 46.6 per cent on N9.18 billion recorded in comparable period of 2024. With this, earnings per share increased simultaneously from N4.71 to N6.91, providing significant headroom for the group to sustain higher dividend payouts, even by the third quarter.

The balance sheet of the group also remained strong with total assets rising from N46.95 billion in December 2024 to N48.64 billion by September 2025. Shareholders’ funds also increased from N20.04 billion in December 2024 to N21.92 billion in September 2025.

Chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Dr Seinde Fadeni, said the third quarter 2025 performance reflected continuing industry leadership as the most preferred aviation logistics group and the ongoing diversification of the group.

He said the board and management remain committed to a sustainable business model that widens activities and deepens profitability, placing the group in position for better returns to all stakeholders.

According to him, the group is completely focused on implementing its five-year strategic blueprint, which would drive the next phase of phenomenal growth.

He assured all stakeholders that NAHCO would continue to prioritise investments in equipment, technologies and know-how to retain its leadership position not only in Nigeria but in the entire West African region.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said NAHCO has positioned itself at the growth end of the Nigeria’s economy with its expansive investments in export processing and warehouses across the country.

He noted that the massive NAHCO Export Packaging and Processing Centre in Lagos was a first of its kind in Nigeria and a deliberate strategy for sustainable benefits to all stakeholders.

According to him, across its operations, NAHCO is adding values to the Nigerian economy and all stakeholders, while ensuring competitive returns to shareholders.

He said the group remains focused on four areas of sustained growth, equipment re-fleeting, digitisation and environmental social governance (ESG) to ensure better performance in the period ahead.